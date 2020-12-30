Vaz wants kinder Jamaica in 2021

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz is wishing that Jamaica will become a stronger nation and that its people will excel beyond their imaginations in the new year.

“A new year signals a new start, a new opportunity and new possibilities. It represents a time for us to refocus, strategizse and evaluate the year past and our plans for the year ahead,” Vaz told the Jamaica Observer.

“As we approach the dawn of 2021, I want to see every Jamaican realise their dreams and maximise their full potential so that there can be open doors before us, to drive the development which we seek.

“I hope to see a nation that is excited by and uses science, technology and innovation to shape and reshape every aspect of our society,” added Vaz, as he urged Jamaicans to take greater personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 in 2021.

“Please continue to keep yourselves and your families safe by observing all the protocols. Remember to always wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and keep your social distance,” charged Vaz, the Member of Parliament for Portland Western.

According to Vaz, he also wants to see a Jamaica where conflicts are resolved without Jamaicans resorting to violence and making disparaging remarks.

“Let us live in unity and peace and allow a spirit of love, hope and brotherhood to return to our hearts once again. Most of all, I want to see Jamaica increase in beauty, fellowship and prosperity and play her part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race,” added Vaz.