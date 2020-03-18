Daughter appeals for help to find missing dad
WHAT should have been a regular stroll in Harbour View, St Andrew, for Valdimir Laboissiere last Saturday has left his family stressed and anxious, as he is yet to return home.
One of Laboissiere's daughters, Phillipa, told the Jamaica Observer that her 64-year-old father, who has a speech impediment, was last seen by his common-law wife about 2:00 pm last Saturday, just before he went for his usual walk in the community.
The family is now appealing to anyone knowing his whereabouts to contact the police.
“He can't really express himself as much, verbally, because he is speech impaired. So you wouldn't understand what he is trying to tell you unless you are around him like us — his children understand him, but a stranger wouldn't understand him.
“He would maybe try to come at you if he is hungry, because when he is hungry he gets a little bit agitated. So if he sees you with something and he is hungry, he'll maybe come at you, but because you do not understand him you are going to be afraid of him,” Phillipa said. “So that is what we fear the most, that someone will maybe hurt him because they are thinking that he's coming towards them to do them something, but he is really harmless.”
Disclosing that her father has Alzheimer's, she said when his common-law wife noticed that he did not return home after two hours, she suspected that he might have wandered off.
“That was when we realised that he got lost, so that was when we raised an alarm and began looking for him,” she said.
Noting that her father has been reported missing at many police stations, Phillipa also appealed to anyone who might have seen or know of his whereabouts to contact the Harbour View Police Station at 876-928-6001, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
The constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit said Laboissiere is of dark complexion, slim build and about five-foot-10-inch tall.
— Racquel Porter
