Dawes new spokesman for Lifespan Spring Water

Lifespan Spring Water has announced the signing of Dr Alfred Dawes as its new medical spokesman.

Dr Dawes, a bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, and a former Jamaica Medical Doctors Association president, joins singer Denyque as a member of the Lifespan family, the company said, adding that the partnership with Dawes will see Lifespan extend its efforts to encourage conscious lifestyle choices across the population.

According to the company, this is the first agreement of its kind locally and will help in its effort to drive the message of proper hydration for a healthier more fulfilling life.

“Last year we made the decision to encourage positive lifestyle changes when we discontinued the availability of sugary beverages at our facility in Buff Bay, Portland. We have seen incredible improvements to the quality of life of our employees.

“That inspired a wider push to encourage even more Jamaicans to not only hydrate but to drink quality water for their good health. Not all waters are created equally,” a company release quotes CEO Nayana Williams.

The release also quotes Dawes as saying the partnership “ties into my personal goals as well and that is to encourage others to take responsibility for their health and well-being, while making positive lifestyle changes. I actually love the Lifespan brand because it is completely natural, alkaline yes, but also chocked full of other vitamins and minerals”.

He added: “Hydration is important and studies have shown that Jamaicans are not hydrating as well as they should be. For your good health, for weight loss, for concentration water is very important.”

Lifespan said its spring water is the only local brand with National Sanitation Foundation certification and has copped the Grand Gold award at the 2020 Monde Selection for taste and quality.