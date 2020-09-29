Dead Romania mayor wins re-election
Supporters flock to grave to 'celebrate victory'
BUCHAREST, Romania (AFP) — A mayor in southern Romanian grabbed a landslide election victory despite dying of coronavirus days earlier, local reports said yesterday.
Ion Aliman clocked up 1,057 of 1,600 votes cast in Deveselu municipality even though he died on September 17, reports said.
The ballots had already been printed at the time of Aliman's death and his name could not be removed, according to local officials.
After the polls closed, local
“We went to congratulate him,” a Deveselu resident commented under a photo posted on Facebook that showed dozens of people with candles at the local cemetery.
A re-run of the election is now expected.
Deveselu previously hit the headlines in 2018 when a local farmer was ordered to move his flock of sheep because they kept triggering the alarm at a US military facility.
