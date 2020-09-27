Death to those who kill police, soldiers chants Rowe

THE Jamaica Police Federation is calling for the death penalty to be imposed on criminals who attack police personnel and other members of the security forces.

The call made by the Police Federation chairman, Detective Sergeant Patrae Rowe, comes two days after Jamaica Defence Force (JCF) Private Reneil King was shot and killed during a narcotics operation in Clarendon and a day after Constable Kemar Francis of the Hunt's Bay Police received a fatal shot to the head while on patrol on Pretoria Road in Kingston 11.

“The brazen attack on the police is indicative of the level of lawlessness in our country and the very little resistance that they are faced with when they contemplate injuring or committing crime against the police,” Detective Sgt Rowe said. “It is time for our legislation to have sufficient deterrents to ensure that attacks on the police are met with equal force and even in cases where deadly force is not used to repel an attack, the criminals who attack police should be assured that once the police officers are shot and injured they are guaranteed the death penalty and the attack against the police is considered a capital crime.”

Detective Sgt Rowe, who spoke with the Jamaica Observer yesterday, said the unprovoked attack on his colleagues is an attack on the State and vowed that members of the JCF will send a strong signal to people involved in the fatal shooting.

“Two colleagues on patrol, patrolling the Maxfield Park area, turned on an avenue and saw a group of men who were approaching them and the men opened an attack on the police unit unprovoked without the officers getting an opportunity to speak to them or engage them any at all. The Police Federation is committing that our members will send a strong signal to all the persons who were involved in this attack and killing of our colleague, notwithstanding the heroic action of our deceased colleague partner who repelled the attack which resulted in the fatal shooting of the killer. We find very little comfort in that,” Detective Sgt Rowe said. “There were much more persons at the location and we will pursue them relentlessly. Our colleagues at St Andrew South Division remain as some of the bravest and most fierce in the constabulary and whilst we mourn we are not weakened and we will be relentless in our pursuit.”

Meanwhile, the Police Federation chairman expressed condolences to the slain JDF member and to the family of the late Constable Francis, but called on law-abiding Jamaicans to support the efforts of the police in the fight against crime.

“The JDF soldier lost his life the day before and we express condolences to the family of our dear departed brother. We also express condolences to Constable Francis' family and his colleagues of Batch 101. No family deserves to lose a colleague in this way. Constable Francis was a rock to his family in Manchester. His mother is hurting at this time, his father, his siblings. Every single relative —some in the force and outside the force who are grieving. The loss is unbearable. This is a young man who left DeCarteret College a few years ago to join the JCF and was killed because of it. It is sad. We are completely saddened by his killing. It is important for us as a country to inspire confidence among our law enforcement officers and to ensure that we continue to carry on and the fight against crime in pursuit of a safer Jamaica,” Detective Sgt Rowe said.