Decade in review - Part 3

Final in the series recalling a few of the local stories covered by the Jamaica Observer over the last decade.

January 2015

On January 20, 2015, the Jamaica Observer publicised the case of 64-year-old Jamaican Lloyd Bogle who, for the first time since migrating to England 54 years earlier, visited Jamaica on a two-week trip but ended up becoming stranded in the island.

Bogle's ordeal started on October 13, 2014 when he got to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to take a return flight to England, only to be told by Immigration officials that they could not allow him to leave.

“I got the shock of my life when I was turned back and told by authorities that I would have to have a visa to leave the country,” said the distraught looking Bogle, who added that he was not aware of the travel requirement.

The reason was that Bogle, since leaving Jamaica in 1962 when he was seven years old and just before the country achieved political independence from Britain, never applied for British citizenship. In fact, he said he didn't renew his Jamaican passport until just before he travelled here on September 29, 2014.

The story went viral, and the British High Commission in Jamaica contacted Bogle, through the Observer, made the arrangements for him to return to Britain and on January 23 his melancholy turned to joy when he received a visa.

“The call came to me at about 11:30 am telling me to come to the embassy and that my visa was approved,” an elated Bogle told the Observer.

“I am just elated to know that all of this is now behind me. I am really thankful to God, to those whose supported me, to the authorities, to the Jamaica Observer and the many Jamaicans who helped me when I was in need,” said an obviously overjoyed Bogle.

March 2015

Finance and Planning Minister Dr Peter Phillips announced a $10.3-billion tax package on March 12, 2015, saying that the new measures, which would cost Jamaicans more to drive, smoke and use electricity, would take effect on April 1 that year.

The tax measures came as no surprise to some observers, despite constant assurances from Dr Phillips, since the tabling of the budget on February 19, that compliance measures would fill most of the gap.

The taxes also affected domestic production as well as importers, including those trading with Jamaica's Caribbean Community partners who are required to pay an environmental tax; those paying trade and business licence fees and were expected to be extended to affect life insurance companies before the fiscal year ended.

Riverton fire causes havoc

More that 50 schools in the Corporate Area and St Catherine were forced to close on March 13, 2025 as smog emanating from a fire at the Riverton City dump intensified.

Smoke from the fire, which started late on March 1, also forced the closure of several businesses while several people, including dozens of children who suffered respiratory problems, had to be taken to hospitals and health centres for treatment.

April 2015

Jamaica recorded another chapter in its colourful history on April 8, 2015 when the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, set foot on local soil for a working visit during which he engaged in bilateral talks with the Jamaican Government and Caricom leaders.

A beaming Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller, after greeting Obama at Norman Manley International Airport with her characteristic warm Jamaican welcome hug, told journalists that she had invited him to Jamaica when she first met him a few years before and he had promised that he would come.

May 2015

The Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA) painted a picture of a public health system on the brink of collapse with hospitals lacking equipment vital for surgeries and doctors working in substandard conditions that pose serious risk to patients and themselves.

“We have flies in the operating theatre. We have to reuse single-use instruments that aren't disposed of but [are] washed and placed in antibacterial solution and used on another patient,” a member of the JMDA who worked at May Pen Hospital in Clarendon at the time told the Jamaica Observer.

Another member of the JMDA, who was assigned to Spanish Town Hospital and who opted for anonymity, said pads and pencils used with electrosurgical machines, which send electrical current to blood vessels to stop bleeding, are also reused.

July 2015

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz created two pieces of history in one fell swoop. In a dramatic showdown in the semi-final of the Concacaf Gold Cup at the Georgia Dome on July 22, 2015, Jamaica defeated the USA 2-1, shocking the 70,000-capacity crowd in the stadium and millions more Americans watching at home.

It was historic because Jamaica were defeating the USA for the first time on home soil, and were making it to their first Gold Cup final appearance.

The Reggae Boyz got their history-making feat off the ground with a goal from Vancouver Whitecaps' Darren Mattocks in the 30th minute, and in what seemed like less than a heartbeat six minutes later, Houston Dynamo's Giles Barnes put the icing on the cake.

September 2015

THE Rastafari Millennium Council (RMC) expressed opposition to the Caribbean Court of Justice, arguing that the court system, particularly in Jamaica, needed to be repaired before any thought is given to full participation in the regional entity.

“The justice system here, as reported by the justice minister and others, has one of the worst backlog of cases,” RMC Consultant Maxine Stowe told the Jamaica Observer on September 28, 2015.

January 2016

On the night of January 31, 2016, Prime Minister and People's National Party (PNP) President Portia Simpson Miller announced that Jamaicans would go to the polls on February 25 to decide whether to give the PNP a second consecutive term in office or install the Opposition Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) which in December 2011 suffered the indignity of being the first Government since Independence to be voted out of office after just four years.

The date of the 17th general election since 1944 was announced at a mass rally in Half-Way-Tree, ending weeks of speculation and setting in train a blistering sprint to the finish line in what was easily one of the shortest general election campaigns ever.

February 2016

Andrew Holness returned the favour, handing Portia Simpson Miller's People's National Party (PNP) its first one-term Government on February 25 in the country's 17th general election that ended with the tightest majority in Jamaica's history — 33 - 30 seats.

The polls were memorable for the low voter turnout — barely more than one-third of the electorate. But they also sent a message to politicians that Holness acknowledged in his acceptance speech at Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) headquarters in Kingston that night.

August 2016

Jamaica's Usain Bolt stepped into the realms of immortality when he won his third consecutive 100m title in a season's best 9.81 seconds inside the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 14, 2016.

Bolt became the first man to win three Olympic 100m titles by beating his American rival Justin Gatlin for his seventh Olympic gold medal. And if there were any doubts as to who was the greatest sprinter of all time, the argument was settled once and for all.

Bolt achieves historic

Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to victory in the Men's 4x100m relay to complete an unprecedented treble-triple of gold medals at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 19, 2016.

It was Bolt's third gold of the Olympic Games following wins in the 100m and 200m, and his ninth in four Olympic Games.

September 2016

PORTIA Simpson Miller on September 17, 2016 accepted her re-election as People's National Party (PNP) president amidst gleeful shouts of “One leader!” from delegates who also decided that Dr Fenton Ferguson, Wykeham McNeill, Noel Arscott, and Angela Brown Burke should serve as vice-presidents.

But even as the frenzied Comrades celebrated what many saw as a rejection of the renewal message pushed by defeated presidential candidate Dr Karl Blythe and vice-presidential hopeful Lisa Hanna, Simpson Miller and her deputies pronounced that the splintered party would enter its rebuilding phase the following day at the private and public sessions of its 78th annual conference.

March 2017

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton disclosed on March 2, 2017 that operations at Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay were to be reduced by 90 per cent over the following three to four weeks.

In a statement to the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, Tufton said that while the problems at the hospital have reoccurred over the years, they were at a stage that required attention.

Tufton's statement came as the crisis at the hospital deepened after a third of the nursing staff reported sick and failed to turn up for work.

April 2017

Jamaican Violent Mosse Brown entered the pages of history as the oldest person on Earth after the passing of the previous oldest, Italian Emma Morano, on April 15, 2017. Morano, who was born on November 29, 1899, died at her home in Verbania, northern Italy, as the last survivor of the 19th century, reports said.

Mosse Brown marked her 117th birthday on March 10, 1900.

“I feel good, I feel happy to be the oldest person (in the world),” Mosse Brown, affectionately called Aunt V, told the Jamaica Observer from her verandah on April 15.

“I did not feel I would become the oldest person, I feel I would pass long ago. Thank God for whatever He has given to me.”

Lottery scammers extradited

Eight Jamaicans accused of lottery scamming were extradited to the United States on April 26, 2017.

The eight — ex-policeman Jason Jahalal, Alrick McLeod, Dahlia Hunter, O'Neil Brown, Xanu Ann Morgan, Dario Palmer, Karae Gray, and Kimberly Hudson — were each indicted on one count of conspiracy and attempting to commit wire fraud, 48 counts of wire fraud, 15 counts of mail fraud, and one count of money laundering in the state of North Dakota in the United States.

June 2017

Former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller on June 27, 2017 retired from representational politics and in her final address to the House of Representatives urged her colleagues in Parliament to do whatever was in the best interest of Jamaicans.

“This Parliament is the bedrock of our stable democracy and our free society. It must celebrate the best of Jamaica. It must project what makes us a great people,” she told the House before walking out the doors of the chamber for the last time clutching a bouquet of flowers handed to her by her successor as opposition leader, Dr Peter Phillips.

May 2018

A fresh round of political conflict over the national identification system (NIDS) erupted on May 8, 2018 when the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) filed a motion in the Supreme Court to block the Act, arguing that some of its provisions are unconstitutional.

In response, the Government said that many of the provisions to which the PNP were objecting originated from previous drafts of the law crafted by that party.

October 2018

The Ministry of Education bowed to pressure from the Jamaica Teachers' Association to push back the implementation of the performance task component of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exam.

In an unexpected turn, Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid on October 3, 2018 announced that the performance task of the examination had been rescheduled for March 2019.

December 2018

Grammy award-winning Jamaican artiste Buju Banton arrived in the island on December 7, 2018 after being released from McRae Correctional Facility in Georgia, United States, the previous day.

Banton, whose real name is Mark Myrie, was previously scheduled to be released from prison in 2019. However, his release date was changed.

February 2019

An overwhelming majority of Jamaicans polled agree with the Government's decision to declare states of emergency (SOEs) in areas where crime is particularly bad, and say the loss of some human rights is worth the benefit of reduced crime.

The poll, commissioned by the Jamaica Observer and conducted by veteran pollster Bill Johnson in January 2019, found that just over 80 per cent of Jamaicans agreed with the use of the SOEs to fight crime, while 65 per cent had no problem with the loss of some human rights under the emergency measure.

March 2019

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke created a stir in the country on March 7, 2019 when he announced that the Government was “giving back” $14 billion to taxpayers.

Dr Clarke, in his first full budget debate since assuming the position in March 2018, announced a revenue budget which went much further than the past 'no taxation' budgets from the Government.

Clarke said that the Government had decided on a stimulus path on the basis that Jamaica was now in the “best shape” it has been compared to any other period in the last 50 years.

May 2019

The bright light that characterised the life of Edward Phillip George Seaga faded on May 28, 2019 in sync with the last heartbeat of an illustrious life that symbolically ended on his 89th birthday.

Seaga, Jamaica's fifth prime minister, former leader of the Jamaica Labour Party, succumbed to one of mankind's bitter enemies — cancer.