Decade in review (part 1)

A reflection of some of the major stories reported by the Jamaica Observer since January 2010.

January 2010

Al-Faisal arrested in Kenya

Controversial Jamaican-born Islamic cleric Abdullah al-Faisal, who was once deported from the United Kingdom, was arrested by Kenyan anti-terror police.

Al-Faisal was arrested on Friday, January 1, 2010 in Mombasa after he left a mosque, according to Al-Amin Kimathi, executive co-ordinator of the Muslim Human Rights Forum.

Newspaper reports in Kenya said al-Faisal was scheduled to be deported to Jamaica, despite protests from the Muslim Human Rights Forum and other Muslim leaders.

Police told al-Faisal he had violated the terms of his tourist visa by preaching in mosques.

The cleric was sentenced to nine years in a British prison in 2003 after being convicted of incitement to murder and stirring racial hatred by urging followers to kill Hindus, Jews and Americans.

Banker kills wife then himself

On Saturday, January 30, 2010, police reported that banker Everett Chito and is wife Karla were at their Broadway Avenue home in waterworks, St Andrew about 12:30 that morning when they became embroiled in a heated argument. Everett Chito reportedly pulled his licensed firearm and shot his wife several times before shooting himself.

He died on the spot, but his wife succumbed to her injuries at University Hospital of the West Indies. The murder/suicide sent shockwaves throughout the financial sector where the couple worked.

AA331 crash probe rules out mechanical failure

Preliminary investigations into the December 22, 2009 crash of American Airlines flight 331 at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston ruled out mechanical failure as a contributing factor to the tragedy.

However, aviation technocrats steered clear of pointing fingers at other possibilities, such as pilot error or problems associated with the airport's facility.

“To this point in the investigation, no mechanical problems have been found with any aspect of the aircraft,” then Transport Minister Mike Henry said at the January 6, 2010 post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in Kingston. However, he confirmed that the pilots of the Boeing 737-800 were advised against landing on Runway 12.

Ninety-two of the 154 people on board AA flight 331 were injured when the aircraft overshot the runway in driving rain after 10:00 pm, busted through a perimeter fence, crossed the Port Royal road and ended up on the beach across from the airport. The aircraft broke into three.

February 2010

Rex Nettleford dies

On Tuesday, February 2, 2010 the nation was shocked by the passing of one of Jamaica's brightest sons and cultural icon, Professor Rex Nettleford.

Nettleford died in the George Washington University Intensive Care Unit, six days after he collapsed in his hotel room in Washington, DC and four hours before his 77th birthday.

He had suffered a massive heart attack and was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit and placed on life support. He never regained consciousness and finally passed at 8:00 pm.

Nettleford was in the US capital to participate in a fund-raising gala for the University of the West Indies, where he was vice-chancellor emeritus.

A medical report signed by Dr Christopher Junker of George Washington University said that the life support was terminated in keeping with Professor Nettleford's wishes.

Armadale brutality

THE commission that probed the circumstances leading to a fire that killed seven female wards of the State at Armadale Juvenile Correctional Centre in May 2009 blamed a police constable for starting the deadly blaze and blasted Correctional Department staff, including then Commissioner June Spence-Jarrett for keeping the girls in cramped, inhumane conditions.

In his report, which the Government had since mid-January, sole commissioner Justice Paul Harrison, retired president of the Court of Appeal, castigated Spence-Jarrett for taking the decision in March 2008 to house 23 girls in what was called the Office Dormitory — a building with floor spacing that, under the National Building Code, should not have accommodated more than five people.

March 2010

'Dudus' backlash

On Monday, March 1, 2010 the US State Department blasted Jamaica for its indecision in the extradition request for Tivoli Gardens strongman Christopher “Dudus” Coke to face drug trafficking charges in America, saying that it brought into question the island's commitment to law enforcement cooperation and highlighted the potential depth of corruption in the Government.

“Jamaica's processing of the extradition request has been subjected to unprecedented delays, unexplained disclosure of law enforcement information to the press, and unfounded allegations questioning the US' compliance with the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and Jamaican law,” the State Department said in its annual International Narcotics Control Strategy Report.

PM stares down US

Prime Minister Bruce Golding, on Tuesday, March 2, 2010, stoutly defended his Administration's decision not to extradite Tivoli Gardens strongman Christopher “Dudus” Coke and boldly asserted that he was prepared to lose political capital by resisting the Americans' request because, he said, it was based on evidence that was illegally obtained.

At the same time, Golding said Kingston had indicated to Washington that if it had other evidence against Coke, “the procurement and disclosure of which were not in violation of Jamaican law”, the justice minister would be prepared to accept that evidence and issue the necessary authority to proceed.

May 2010

Shower Posse bust

Canadian police on Monday, May 3, 2010 held about a dozen suspected members of the Shower Posse in a set of raids on Toronto gangsters in which 78 people were arrested and near 20 guns, more than $30,000 cash, $10,000 in casino cheques, drugs, diamonds and body armour were seized.

A report in the online edition of the Toronto Globe and Mail said “more than 1,000 police officers from several forces rounded up members of a crime network that allegedly extends from Windsor to Sault Sainte Marie, and even back to Caribbean islands”.

According to the Globe and Mail, big fish suspects were held in the operation that concluded a nine-month investigation, titled 'Project Corral', triggered by a spate of shootings involving feuding gangsters in north-west Toronto.

'Dudus' extradition process to begin

On Monday, May 17, 2010, then Prime Minister Bruce Golding announced that then Justice Minister and Attorney General Dorothy Lightbourne would sign the authorisation for the extradition process to begin against West Kingston strongman Christopher “Dudus” Coke who was wanted in the United States for alleged gun and drug-trafficking between Jamaica and that country.

The Jamaican Government's handling of the Americans' extradition request for Coke, submitted in August 2009, had soured relations between both countries.

But in a solemn address to the nation Golding maintained that the Government had never refused the request for Coke's extradition, but simply wanted additional information from the US to enable the justice minister to issue the authorisation in compliance with the terms of the treaty.

Human shields in Tivoli

IN a day of high tension in West Kingston, thugs held residents of Tivoli Gardens, the power base of strongman Christopher 'Dudus' Coke, as potential human shields and mounted deadly barricades to keep security forces at bay on May 19, 2010.

Their rear guard action came as Government officers signed the arrest warrant for Coke, and 48 hours after Prime Minister Bruce Golding announced he would let the courts decide on the United States extradition request for the man alleged to be among the most lethal drug and arms traffickers.

Kingston breathes again

After two days of firefights, life began returning to Kingston on Wednesday, May 26, 2010 as Jamaicans breathed a sigh of relief that the security forces had repelled the criminal backers of Tivoli Gardens strongman Christopher Coke.

The eerie ghost-town haze that had hung over much of the metropolitan area lifted dramatically, transforming the streets of Kingston into a buzz of activity, amid clear signs that the security forces had prevailed against fugitive Coke's shooters who had thrown up booby-trapped barricades around the Tivoli enclave, and launched a frightening offensive against police stations.

June 2010

'Dudus' captured

On Tuesday, June 22, Christopher “Dudus” Coke was captured in a police dragnet along Mandela Highway in St Catherine.

The capture of Coke, who was wanted by United States authorities to answer drug-trafficking and gun-running charges, came just short of a month after he escaped from his former stronghold of Tivoli Gardens in West Kingston when the security forces stormed the community to execute an arrest warrant on him and restore order after gunmen loyal to him barricaded all entrances to Tivoli and launched unprovoked attacks on the State.

Coke was travelling in a car with the Rev Al Miller when he was held at approximately 4:00 pm at a motor vehicle spot check set up by the police.

'Dudus' extradited

On the afternoon of Thursday, June 24, 2010, United States law enforcement agents delivered Christopher “Dudus” Coke to authorities in New York where he was arraigned in a Manhattan Federal court on drug- and gun-trafficking charges.

Coke had waived his right to an extradition trial and was flown out of Jamaica just after 2:00 pm on a waiting US Marshals Service jet, closing perhaps the 10 most dramatic months in Jamaica's history which brought the Government close to collapse, damaged diplomatic relations with the United States, left more than 70 people dead and hurt the island's image as a tourist destination.

August 2010

Yendi Phillipps creates history for Jamaica

Yendi Phillipps placed second in the Miss Universe pageant on August 23, 2010, creating history as the highest ever finish by a Jamaican in that contest.

Phillipps served early notice of her historic feat when she was named in the final 15, then the final 10 and outshone early favourites Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Ireland to place in the top five.

The contest was won by Miss Mexico Jimena Navarrete.

Trafigura haunts PNP

The ghost of the 2006 Trafigura scandal returned to haunt the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) and, in particular, former Information Minister Colin Campbell as the Office of the Contractor General (OCG) on August 23, 2010 recommended that he be charged for obstructing and hindering the contractor general's probe of the affair.

Two days later, Campbell decided to postpone his re-entry into elective politics and withdrew his candidacy in the Clarendon North Central constituency, in light of the OCG's recommendation.

September 2010

Buju Banton trial opens

THE first day of the cocaine trial of Jamaican reggae superstar Buju Banton — September 20, 2010 — ended with what the artiste's lawyers and supporters described as a good day, as Drug Enforcement Agent Daniel McCaffrey, the man who led the investigations into the allegations of drug trafficking against the artiste, said during cross examination that after a year of investigation he had no evidence that the artiste was a drug dealer.

“We had a very good first day,” David Markus, Banton's attorney, told the Jamaica Observer. “We feel very good. The truth is on our side. Buju is innocent.”

Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Ja

Tropical Storm Nicole drenched the entire island on Wednesday, September 29, 2010, destroying infrastructure, property and crops.

At least eight people were reported dead from the storm which also caused damage amounting to millions of dollars.

October 2010

Golding squares off with Brady in Manatt saga

The public brawl between Prime Minister Bruce Golding and long-time Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporter, attorney-at-law Harold Brady took a dramatic twist on Saturday, October 2, 2010 when Golding, in response to a libel action filed against him by Brady, defiantly said he would not back down from statements he made in relation to the lawyer in the contentious Manatt, Phelps and Phillips affair.

“The suit now filed by Harold Brady is frivolous and vexatious in law and shall be vigorously defended,” Golding said in a short news release issued after word started circulating that Brady had filed the suit.

Golding had told journalists during a press conference organised by the Press Association of Jamaica at Jamaica House in September that Brady was no longer a member of the JLP and that he had been asked to resign from several State boards.

The prime minister made the comments in response to a question as to who, as he had stated before, disobeyed his orders in the Manatt affair.

Golding had maintained that Brady misled Manatt — the United States law firm — into believing that he was retaining its services on behalf of the Jamaican Government instead of the JLP, to lobby US authorities in the extradition case of Christopher “Dudus” Coke, who the Americans had accused of trafficking in drugs and arms.

November 2010

Buju gets bail

Reggae artiste Buju Banton, after close to a year in a United States jail, walked out of the Pinellas County lock-up in Florida on November 10, 2010 after he was granted bail in an immigration court.

Banton, whose real name is Mark Myrie, was offered bail with tough conditions following a hung jury in his gun and drugs trial.

David Oscar Markus — the entertainer's lead attorney — said Banton, was “tired” but “relieved” that he had been released to spend time with his family before the commencement of his second trial in February 2011.

Olint boss in US jail

Former Olint boss David Smith was on November 18, 2010 taken from a Turks and Caicos Islands prison, where he was serving a six-year prison sentence, and flown by United States Marshals to Florida to face a number of charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.

December 2010

Gladiator journalist John Maxwell dies

John William Maxwell, the gladiator-journalist whose biting pen helped to shape a generation of news men and women, took his last breath at 5:15 pm on December 10, 2010, aged 76.

Maxwell, regarded as the journalist's journalist, suffered respiratory failure after slugging it out with lung cancer which he battled with customary courage since 2008.

“He died very peacefully at home,” his Netherlands-born wife of 20 years, Dr Marjan deBruin, told the Jamaica Observer. “John died the way he would have wanted, not lingering on, given his weak condition.”

Maxwell who spoke openly about his smoking and drinking, once describing himself as a member of a group of university “thinkers and drinkers”, had given up both, saying, “I had done enough for the industry.” But apparently too late.

January 2011

'Danny' Buchanan passes on

“Danny” Buchanan maintained his vow to fight colon cancer to the very end.

His mechanical ventilator or life support machine was switched off on Sunday, January 9, 2011 following an improvement in his breathing. Prayers offered by Rev Ernle Gordon also gave the family of the political stalwart hope. However, Buchanan's condition deteriorated over the next 24 hours, despite a brave and valiant fight, which ended at 11:45 pm on January 10, 2011 at University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Buchanan, 68, a former Cabinet minister and member of parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, had been admitted to the Surgical Intensive Care Unit of the UHWI for a week following surgery at Andrews Memorial Hospital. Family members were at his bedside at the time of his death.

February 2011

Phillips admits Cabinet, PM unaware he signed controversial MOUs

FORMER Minister of National Security Dr Peter Phillips on February 15, 2011 admitted that he signed two controversial memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the United States and the United Kingdom without the knowledge of the Cabinet and then Prime Minister PJ Patterson. At the same time, Dr Phillips — who served as security minister from 2001 to 2007 under the former People's National Party (PNP) Administration — emphatically denied that the MOUs violated the rights of Jamaican citizens.

Phillips, who in 2010 placed the hiring of United States law firm Manatt, Phelps and Phillips by the ruling Jamaica Labour Party in the public sphere, was testifying at the commission of enquiry into the Government's handling of the United States' extradition request for former Tivoli Gardens don Christopher “Dudus” Coke at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

Buju found guilty

Reggae superstar Buju Banton walked unshackled into the Sam M Gibbons Federal Court on the morning of February 22, 2011, but by late afternoon he was led out in handcuffs after a jury, deliberating for a second day, returned guilty verdicts on three of four charges against the Jamaican Grammy-winning artiste.

The verdict, which came at around 2:22 pm, left Banton's overly optimistic supporters in shock, and had them streaming out of the courtroom in tears. The more than two dozen supporters afterwards expressed anger and disbelief at the decision which came just over an hour after the lunch break.

Banton stood emotionless as the verdict was being read. Afterwards, he hugged the members of his legal team.

March 2011

Shanique Myrie reports shameful cavity search in Barbados

Allegations by a Jamaican woman that she was finger-raped by an immigration officer before being thrown out of Barbados brought the spotlight on poor treatment of Jamaicans visiting that eastern Caribbean island.

Shanique Myrie complained bitterly to the Jamaica Observer that when she attempted to enter Barbados on March 14, 2011, she was subjected to two demeaning cavity searches by a female immigration officer who continuously spewed venom about Jamaicans. It was her first trip out of the island.

Myrie's story was corroborated by former Jamaican honorary consul to Barbados, Marlon Gordon.

June 2011

Lawrence Rowe apologises for 1980s rebel tours of South Africa

Twenty-eight years after he led two rebel tours of Apartheid-ruled South Africa in contravention of an international ban on sporting activity with that country, former West Indies cricketer Lawrence Rowe apologised on June 20, 2011 in time for the naming of a pavilion in his honour at Sabina Park in Kingston.

At the same time, Lynden Wright, the then president of the Jamaica Cricket Association, accepting that his administration erred, said a committee would be set up to decide on the “naming” of sections of Sabina Park “going forward”.

10-year sentence for Buju

Reggae artiste Buju Banton was sentenced to 10 years in prison on June 23, 2011 by United States judge Jim Moody.

After listening to a submission by Banton's attorney, David Oscar Markus, Judge Moody indicated that he was bound by law to hand down the mandatory 10-year sentence and agreed with an earlier argument by prosecutor Jim Preston that Banton's participation in a drug transaction was key to the deal and that he expected to profit from the deal despite limited participation. However, the judge did not concede to Preston's request for a lengthy sentence.

Banton was philosophical in a message he sent with Markus, telling his children to hold strain.

“To my family, especially my children, remember our little song,

Love the Lord and do no evil. The man is not dead, don't call him a ghost,” the message read.

August 2011

Olint boss gets 30 years

David Smith, the Jamaican who headed the collapsed investment scheme Olint, was on August 11, 2011 sentenced to 30 years in prison by the United States District Court in Orlando, Florida.

Smith, who was accused of defrauding thousands of customers of more than US$220 million, was convicted after pleading guilty to 18 counts of money laundering, four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. US District Judge Mary Scriven handed down the sentence after hearing three hours of legal arguments and victim testimony, which were emotional at times.

The forgotten woman

A few weeks after the nation observed its 49th anniversary of Independence, the Sunday Observer made public the story of 83-year-old Christine Allison Lindo, formerly Mrs Eugene Mapletoft Poulle, who had yet to be fully recognised for her role in helping to pen Jamaica's soul-stirring National Anthem.

Lindo was one of four people who had a direct hand in the creation of the national anthem, and there were suggestions that the chorus — those simple, yet inspirational words, 'Jamaica, land we love' — came from her with arrangement for the tune coming from her late former husband.

Yet, neither Mr Poulle, who died in 1981, nor his then wife had ever been formally acknowledged by the Government for their contribution.

At the time the story was published — August 28, 2011 — the ailing Mrs Lindo, one of two surviving individuals involved in crafting the anthem — the other being Major JB Joe Williams — lived a quiet life with her second husband Raymond Lindo and his brother Donald in Kingston.

Donald Lindo told the Sunday Observer that his brother's wife had short-term memory loss, but had never forgotten her role in the crafting of the anthem, although she was too gracious to allude to the fact that history seemed to have almost forgotten her.

The couple's involvement went unacknowledged for years with all the accolades going to the late Rev Hugh Sherlock, OJ, OBE, and the late Robert Lightbourne, OJ, alone, until a revision of the Jamaica Information Service handbook on emblems and symbols was put together by logistics and protocol consultant Merrick Needham. Even this, Needham said, came only after great persistence on his part.

Joy and sorrow

Track and field fans around the world were left in shock on August 28, 2011 when the IAAF one-strike rule forced Jamaica's Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, out of the prestigious 100-metre sprint final at the World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea. But Yohan Blake kept the Jamaican flag flying when he took the gold.

In a stunning few seconds, Bolt's showboating turned into real-life despair when he jumped the gun and was led away from the track before teammate Blake won gold ahead of American rival Walter Dix.

'Dudus' pleads guilty

Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke pleaded guilty in a New York court to conspiracy charges in a plea agreement that resulted in him getting reduced jail time.

The 42-year-old Coke, who had been on a list of the world's most dangerous drug traffickers, pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

As a result of the plea agreement, Coke was not prosecuted on the gun and drug-trafficking charges for which he was extradited from Jamaica to the United States in June 2010.

September 2011

World record climax

A blistering world record run for gold by the Jamaican male relay quartet, in the wake of a silver run by their female speed counterparts, brought the 13th IAAF World Championships to a dramatic climax in Daegu on September 4, 2011.

With nine medals, including four gold, four silver and a bronze in the pocket, the Jamaicans stamped their magic and island charm on the closing day of the nine-day World Championships, ensuring that the IAAF's gamble to end the event with the 4x100m relays paid off in brilliant style.

The World Championships traditionally ended with the 4x400m relays.

Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, powered the Jamaican team to a new world record of 37.04 seconds for the men's world 4x100m relay title, the final event of the highly eventful competition.

Golding quits

On Sunday, September 25, 2011 Bruce Golding stunned the country and his ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) when he made public his decision to give up his positions as party leader and, following that, prime minister after the JLP's annual conference in November.

The finality of Golding's announcement was reinforced by Information Minister Daryl Vaz who, in response to the unanimous rejection of the JLP leader's decision by the party's Central Executive, said that Golding was not about to change his mind.

Golding's announcement, which drew expressions of shock and surprise locally and overseas, was made at the quarterly meeting of the Central Executive, the JLP's highest decision-making body outside of annual conference.

October 2011

Holness ascends

Education Minister Andrew Holness made a big leap in his quest to become the next leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and subsequently Jamaica's ninth prime minister when four of his main rivals for the top job threw their full support behind him on October 5, 2011.

The powerful endorsements brought to 12 the number of Government MPs who publicly declared their support for Holness, who was eventually the only candidate when nominations for the post of JLP leader closed on October 20.

Holness had emerged as the front-runner of six contenders to replace Prime Minister Bruce Golding, who told the JLP's Central Executive on September 25 that he would be stepping down as leader and prime minister at the party's annual conference in November 2011. Golding later cited the Dudus/Manatt affair as one the reasons for his early exit.

PM Holness takes charge

St Andrew West Central Member of Parliament Andrew Holness ascended the platform on the lawns of King's House in St Andrew on Sunday, October 23, 2011, took the oaths making him Jamaica's ninth prime minister, and descended pinned with the hopes of many Jamaicans, including his own constituents, for a new day.

It was an atmosphere reminiscent of that seen on political campaign trails, the stately proceedings punctuated by cheers, bells and horns mingled with applause at intervals starting when former Prime Minister Bruce Golding and spouse Lorna appeared.

The chants of “Bruce, Bruce, Bruce” lasted until they were seated, prompting a standing ovation which started at one end of the crowd and rippled across. When Holness and his radiant wife Juliet appeared, it was a chain reaction.

November 2011

Trafigura blow to the PNP

On November 15, 2011 the People's National Party (PNP) suffered, in the Supreme Court, one defeat after another in its effort to prevent five key members of the party, including Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller, being questioned by Dutch authorities in relation to the Trafigura scandal.

Questioning of the five — Simpson Miller, party chairman Robert Pickersgill, former minister of energy Phillip Paulwell, and ex-Information Minister Colin Campbell, as well as businessman Norton Hinds — was expected to start before Justice Lennox Campbell on Monday, November 14, 2011.

But instead, two lengthy applications were made, one for the questioning to be stayed, pending the outcome of a constitutional motion challenging the order for the questioning to take place, and the other for the questioning to be done in chambers instead of open court.

After final submissions were made, Justice Campbell refused the applications.

Dutch investigators, through the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, wanted to question the five in relation to a $31-million donation to the PNP from Dutch firm Trafigura Beheer, which had an oil lifting agreement with Jamaica in 2006.

December 2011

Holness calls December 29 election

Prime Minister Andrew Holness used a Jamaica Labour Party rally in Mandeville, Manchester on December 4, 2011 to announce that Jamaicans would vote on December 29 in the country's 16th general election since Universal Adult Suffrage in 1944.

The rally in Mandeville square was attended by tens of thousands of screaming, bell-ringing, flag-waving, horn-blowing supporters of the ruling JLP who transformed this usually quiet central Jamaica town into a noisy sea of green — the JLP's colour.

PNP crushes JLP

The People's National Party (PNP) sent the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) back into Opposition after scoring a crushing 41-22-seat victory in the country's 16th general election which pollsters and analysts had said was mostly too close to call.

A sober but triumphant Portia Simpson Miller told jubilant supporters at PNP headquarters on December 29, 2011 that she was thankful to the Jamaican people and Prime Minister Andrew Holness who, she said, called and congratulated her earlier. “He was very gracious,” Simpson Miller said.

She urged comrades to greet supporters of the losing JLP with love, in an obvious extension of the olive branch after what was a vigorous and often bitter campaign.

Holness conceded defeat at JLP headquarters, telling journalists that “the people have spoken, and we are humble servants and we listen”.