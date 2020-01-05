Decade in review (part 2)

January 2012

Portia sworn in as PM again

Moments after taking the oath which officially signalled her return to office for a second time, newly installed Prime Minister Portia Lucretia Simpson Miller on January 5, 2011 promised Jamaicans that her Administration would reject governmental extravagance and be vigilant in eliminating corruption.

In a sobering inauguration speech, which was interrupted several times by rousing applause, Simpson Miller also pledged that her Government would serve with humility while honouring the faith and trust of the Jamaican people.

Dudley Thompson dies

One of Jamaica's most colourful politicians Ambassador Dudley Joseph Thompson succumbed to a massive heart attack in the United States city of New York on January 20, 2012.

Thompson, who had celebrated his 95th birthday on January 19, was in New York to address a group of university students when the end came. He had lived in Florida for several years after retiring as a Jamaican diplomat.

A Pan-Africanist, and the first man to be made a citizen of the African Union, Thompson served as a Cabinet minister under former Prime Minister Michael Manley during the 1970s.

He was the first student of Mico College, now The Mico University College, to win the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University in England in 1947.

February 2012

Veteran journalist Wilmot Perkins dies

Wilmot “Motty” Perkins, who graced the Jamaican airwaves with his controversial style as a talk show host, succumbed at home to illness a few minutes after 1:00 am at the age of 80 on February 10, 2012.

At mid-morning, for decades, Jamaicans from all walks of life tuned in to hear Motty's opinions, his probing questions, infectious laughter or to voice their varied, pressing concerns.

Unafraid to speak out against what he deemed the ills in the society throughout his 50-odd-year talk show career, Perkins would often defend his statements and accusations of being negative with the profound questions — “Is it true, is it a fact?

June 2012

'Dudus' sentenced to 23 years

Tivoli Gardens residents reacted with shock, anger and tears to the news that Christopher “Dudus” Coke was slapped with the maximum 23-year prison term in a Manhattan, New York, federal court on June 8, 2012 after pleading guilty in August 2011 to racketeering charges in the United States.

The residents of the West Kingston enclave where the convicted gang leader was based called the sentence “harsh” and an “injustice”.

August 2012

Bolt repeats with Olympic record

On the night of August 5, 2012, in front of 80,000 expectant fans in the Olympic Stadium in London and billions all over the globe global star Usain Bolt destroyed one of the best fields ever assembled for a 100m final with a sublime run to retain his Olympic men's 100m title, with a new Olympic record 9.63 seconds, just short of his world record 9.58 seconds.

Bolt's second best time dispelled all doubts or speculation about his form and abilities as he dragged training partner and IAAF World Champion Yohan Blake to a silver medal as the latter equalled his personal best 9.75 seconds.

American Justin Gatlin was third in a new personal best 9.79 seconds, which reduced American team-mate Tyson Gay to tears as he finished fourth in a season-best 9.80 seconds.

Sweet sprint sweep

The Jamaican trio of Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake and Warren Weir triggered wild celebrations in Jamaica and London when they swept the Olympic men's 200m final on August 9, 2012.

It was the first clean sweep of the event by any country other than the United States, seventh overall and first since the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

Bolt clocked a season's best 19.32 seconds to lead a sweep, Blake also ran a season's best 19.44 seconds for his second silver of the Games, while Weir, ran a brilliant final 60m to hold off American Wallace Spearmon for third in a massive personal best 19.84 seconds.

September 2012

Cunningham wins gold

Alphanso Cunningham lived up to his reputation of coming up big on the day when he threw a massive lifetime best, national and regional 21.84 metres to win the Men's F52/53 javelin event on the sixth day of the 14th Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Stratford on September 4, 2012.

The confident Cunningham, who had a previous personal best of 20.19m, timed his winning effort perfectly as he was drawn to throw after his top two opponents in front of a nearly filled 80,000-seater stadium under clear blue skies in 60 degrees Fahrenheit weather.

Boyz break US jinx with 2-1 World Cup Qualifying win

In the year when the nation celebrated its 50th Independence anniversary, Jamaica's Reggae Boyz, after boldly promising victory, duly delivered on a first-ever senior football victory over the mighty Americans with a well-deserved come-from-behind 2-1 victory in front of a near capacity crowd at the National Stadium on September 7, 2012.

Clint Dempsey had put the United States ahead after 37 seconds to silence the massive home crowd. But coach Theodore Whitmore's side grew in confidence and pulled level when Rodolph Austin powered home a rasping free kick on 23 minutes and then skipper Luton Shelton put the icing on the cake with an even more brilliant free kick in the 62nd minute to bring the mighty USA and their German coach Jurgen Klinsmann to their knees.

August 2013

Shaw signals intention

Audley Shaw signalled his intention to challenge Andrew Holness for leadership of the Opposition Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) by telling Holness of his plan during a meeting in august 2013 and informing the party chairman in a letter on August 23.

At the same time, Shaw sought to assure his colleagues that he intended to avoid creating discord in the often fractious party, saying that he would consult with delegates and key party workers before making a final decision and that he would go about the process in a “cordial and dignified manner”.

September 2013

Tessanne wows The Voice coaches

Jamaican singer Tessanne Chin blew away the four celebrity coaches on America's top vocal competition show, The Voice , with a powerful rendition of US singer Pink's hit song Try.

The audience at the blind audition show, aired on NBC on September 24, 2013 erupted in wild cheers and applause when coach Christina Aguilera hit her power button to turn her chair around, signalling her interest in having Chin on her team, approximately five seconds after she started singing.

The audience erupted again when fellow coaches CeeLo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton turned their chairs around before Chin had even finished the first verse of the song.

Shock in Portmore at death

Residents of Portmore were plunged into shock and disbelief on September 29, 2013 when news came that George Lee, the country's first directly elected mayor, who was in the middle of his second term, had passed away.

Lee, who was born in 1939, was 74.

Everyone to whom the Jamaica Observer spoke, from the political directorate to members of Lee's community of Bridgeport, said they knew the mayor was ill, but had no idea how grave the ailment was.

“I was a little shocked because I didn't know the extent of his illness,” said Tracey Ann Fraser, who has been Lee's next-door neighbour.

“I am saddened,” added Richard Leach, her partner.

They described Lee and his wife Aneita as very good neighbours who kept them up-to-date with happenings in the municipality.

October 2013

Shanique Myrie wins

Kathy-Ann Brown, the lawyer representing the Jamaican Government in the Shanique Myrie case, hailed the October 4, 2013 ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice as significant for every Jamaican travelling throughout Caricom.

The court held that where a Caricom national is refused entry into a member state, that national should be given the opportunity to consult an attorney or a consular official of his or her country, or to contact a family member. The court also ruled that member states should give, promptly and in writing, reasons for refusing entry. The receiving state is also obliged to inform the refused national of his or her right to challenge the decision.

Brown hailed the judgement — which was handed down via video conference — as historic, and said border officials in Caricom member states will have to ensure that they adhere to the tenets of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas when handling visitors who arrive at their ports of entry.

'Foggy' Mullings passes on

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Ambassador Seymour Mullings, popularly known as “Foggy”, died at Andrews Memorial Hospital in St Andrew early on October 9, 2013. He was 82.

Mullings had earned the reputation in his 26 years as a member of the House of Representatives as a parliamentarian of impeccable honesty, and one who cared for his people and his country.

The death of the land surveyor by profession, and long-standing member of parliament for St Ann South Eastern, triggered almost instantaneous responses from prominent individuals and organisations, all showering praise on him for what they described as the exemplary life that he led.

Don't legalise it, ganja farmer tells authorities

A Westmoreland ganja farmer and devotee of the late reggae superstar Peter Tosh, who advocated legalisation of the weed, urged authorities not to go that route as it would result in large farmers forcing small planters out of business.

Ras Puddler, who sold ganja spliffs and smoked a fat chillum pipe openly on Sunday, October 20, 2013 at the 'Peter Tosh Earthstrong' concert near Belmont, Westmoreland, the singer's birthplace, did not mince words in opposing the legalisation of marijuana.

“I don't want ganja to be legalised. They should go no further than decriminalise it, so that the police will not have to harass me for my spliff,” Ras Puddler told the Jamaica Observer.

However, on the day the article was published, Ras Puddler was arrested by the police who said they went to his house and found a chillum pipe, three pounds of ganja and several ganja seedlings.