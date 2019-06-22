Decision time

ONE of the most anticipated selection contests in the People's National Party (PNP) in recent times gets under way this morning at 10, with five candidates on the ballot.

At stake is the right to represent the party in Kingston Central, one of the 31 seats the PNP held on to when it lost the 2016 general election.

The PNP has not lost the constituency, which was once held by its then president, former Prime Minister Michael Manley, since it was re-established in 1989.

The relatively safe PNP seat is the prize that Imani Duncan-Price, Raymond Pryce, Paul Buchanan, Donald Jackson and Joan Porteous are aiming for when the votes are counted after four this evening.

Pryce, Buchanan, and Duncan-Price have emerged the front-runners following a campaign marred by allegations of vote-buying, unfair play by members of the constituency executive and one allegation of a gun being pulled on a member of one campaign team.

Yesterday, the Oversight Committee for the election — Horace Dalley, Donna Scott-Mottley and Aloun N'dombet Assamba — met to discuss the allegations and complete arrangements for today's contest.

Up to press time it appeared there would be no action from the committee, based on the allegations. But PNP general secretary Julian Robinson told the Jamaica Observer that all the logistics were in place for a smooth election.

After the almost month-long campaign, the three front-runners and Porteous, who is considered an outsider, all oozed confidence as they told the Observer that they expected to emerge with the most votes.

“The base of Central Kingston is with the Pryce with the 'Y',” said Raymond Pryce.

“The youths are with us; in fact most say the 'Y' in Pryce means youth. The women are with us and once you have the youth and the women, victory comes next,” added Pryce.

An equally upbeat Duncan-Price was confident that she has garnered enough support to ensure a victory.

“I feel very good about my chances tomorrow. The majority of delegates, and wider residents, are at one with a shared vision for central Kingston. They want a solution-oriented, get-it-done kind of leader, and that is me,” said Duncan-Price.

For Buchanan the scent of victory is in the air despite what he described as a difficult campaign.

“I came into the campaign late but tomorrow evening I will be in front,” declared Buchanan.

“It has been a difficult time for me because some others started their campaign two, three months before me. But I have clawed my way back and the people see that I am committed to moving central Kingston to where it should be. They have also seen my proven track record and I am confident of the victory,” added Buchanan.

A victory for Porteous would be seen as a major upset but the businesswoman and minister of religion is also expecting to emerge victorious, although she has protested against the party's decision to move the selection contest to its Old Hope Road headquarters rather than inside the constituency as was initially planned.

“I am always optimistic and there is no reason to lose my optimism. I am in this because I want to develop people's lives,” said Porteous.

Almost 600 delegates are eligible to vote in the contest to replace Ronald Thwaites, who has indicated that he will not be contesting the next general election.