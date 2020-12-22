Decision to move Old Harbour vendors from streets reversed for Christmas

The St Catherine Municipal Corporation (SCMC) has reversed its decision to relocate vendors from Vaz Drive to Ascott Drive in Old Harbour over the Christmas period.

Commercial service manager at the SCMC Telka Holt told the Jamaica Observer that the change was made at a council meeting on December 10, after the vendors expressed concern about the relocation.

“I also spoke with Deputy Superintendent of Police Damion Manderson who had some conditions too. He noted that the vendors will have to stick to one side of the road and should not be blocking any shops or driveways to have goods delivered,” said Holt.

“We are making sure that we give them the chance to sell during this time. It is not a situation which we welcome — to have people vending around the place during the COVID-19 pandemic — but we have to recognise that people do have their families that they have to take care of,” added Holt.

When the Observer visited the busy town last Thursday, the vendors were heard complaining about the decision to relocate them to Ascott Drive, as they claimed this would constitute a serious safety risk.

In 2016, the dry goods section of Old Harbour Market was destroyed by fire, leaving more than 200 vendors without a space to sell their goods. As a result, many resorted to the streets in order to make a living while dealing with law enforcers who would confiscate their belongings if caught.

Johnica Clarke, a 34-year-old fruit vendor, questioned the initial decision made by the SCMC as she alleged that Ascott Drive is the scene of many criminal acts.

“Every year we sell here so. We in order and we not in the road. It is not convenient because every minute gunshot buss up there so, and thieves grab people phone and run up there so too. We not going home with no money because nobody will come up there. How we must go up there to sell?” said Clarke.

Latoya Carty, a 35-year-old clothes vendor, shared a similar story, adding that although they are selling on the streets, the vendors are nevertheless still required to pay a market fee of $200 daily.

“Them need fi do something for us in Old Harbour. We obey them and we still have to pay the market fee. Out here so mi come to look lunch money for my three daughters. If they don't want us on the road why are they collecting market fees?” questioned Carty.

Audrey Tulloch, who has been selling clothes, curtains, and mats for the past 22 years, and is also the mother of a former national senior netballer, noted that vending has allowed her to send her children to university.

“The third one just start college and I have to finance her same way, through selling. I don't have anywhere else to go. We get the freedom to sell right here and we need fi use it. During the year we a run up and down,” said Tulloch.

Another vendor, who gave her name only as Mureen, and who has been selling clothes in Old Harbour for more than 10 years, said: “Down to the roach and lizards are afraid to walk up there so [Ascott Drive]. Them no treat the higglers good in Old Harbour. Them treat wi like we are dogs and there is no market for us to go into.”

But Holt said there would be increased policing to ensure the vendors' safety during Christmas.

“If it is that there are criminal activities taking place, we have police officers who are on the street and will be able to police the entire Old Harbour area. If we have to do more in terms of policing, then we will do that,” said Holt.