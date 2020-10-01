Deeply Moved

Outgoing pastor of the Falmouth Circuit of Baptist Churches Rev Devere U Nugent (left) accepts a portrait of himself from Monica Ingram of the Greenwood Baptist Church, following his farewell sermon at the church on Sunday.

Rev Nugent, who takes up his assignment as pastor of the East Queen Street Circuit of Baptist Churches as of today, has been pastoring the Falmouth circuit for 13 years. In his farewell address on Sunday, he challenged the congregation to “keep asking God for sight in order to grow and maximise your full potential”.