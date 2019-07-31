Defence lawyer says no evidence to convict reputed gang leader

ATTORNEY Lloyd McFarlane, who is representing reputed gang leader Uchence Wilson, on Monday urged Chief Justice Bryan Sykes not to use the evidence from the two ex-members of the Uchence Wilson Gang to convict his client because their evidence is unsupported.

McFarlane, during his closing address in the Home Circuit Court for his 28-year-old client, reiterated that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against his client at the required level, which is beyond a reasonable doubt.

He also pointed out that the Crown, for most of the charges, had relied extensively on the testimony of the two ex- gang members whom he described as accomplices.

But, McFarlane argued that the court should not convict the accused on the evidence given by the two ex- members turned Crown witness, as it was uncorroborated and it is practice for the court to disregard evidence which is not supported.

He also reminded the court that it is dangerous to act on unsupported evidence. “In this case, I am asking the court not to because it will be injurious,” he said.

However, he was asked by the judge to clearly explain his point.

McFarlane, in response, pointed to count 17 of the indictment on which his client was charged with facilitating serious offence by criminal organisation in connection to a robbery at a house at Alva District in St Ann, on May 30, 2016.

He argued that his client had an alibi for that day, as he was away in Belize and his passport showed that he arrived there on May 27 and returned to Jamaica on June 6.

The judge, however, told him that the witness evidence cannot be disregarded as untrue because he did not give a date for the robbery and that he cannot use one instance to make a generalisation.

Justice Brian Sykes also remarked that the court cannot automatically abandon the evidence from an accomplice because it is has not been corroborated. He said a rational determination of the facts has to be done to identify consistency in the story.

Furthermore, he said Witness One's story has been consistent. For example, he told the court that he went to a pawn shop to sell stolen items and the records are there at the business place to show that he had done business there, and he also testified that the money that he collected was used to rent cars to go on robberies, and the documents are there to show that cars were rented.

Essentially, the judge said that while evidence ought to be supported, when he examines the evidence of the two Crown witnesses he is not just looking at it from a face value.

In the meanwhile, the Crown, in completing its closing address, asked the judge to find the accused guilty as the prosecution has presented sufficient evidence, collectively and individually, to achieve a conviction, if the court accepts the evidence of the two Crown witnesses.

The Crown also indicated that there are also enough supporting evidence in the form of digital communication, exhibits, and evidence from the unworn testimonies of the accused on which the judge can rely.

The prosecutor further urged the judge to find that the accused were all members of a criminal organisation that operated between 2015- 2017 in several parishes and that they were all closely connected.

Wilson, his girlfriend Shantol Gordon, Corporal Lloyd Knight and 15 other accused are being tried for breaches under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act otherwise called Anti-Gang Legislation and the Firearms Act.