Defence lawyer says phones were handed to alleged thief

A Manchester man who police say robbed revellers of jewellery and four cellular phones during the Carnival road march on April 8, was yesterday remanded when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Twenty-year-old Javaughn Myrie of Kirkview Terrace, Ingleside, was remanded on three counts of larceny from the person.

The court heard that on the day in question, a female reveller missed her phone and held on to a man she felt had taken it and searched him. However, she did not find the phone.

Later that day, it is alleged that a police constable saw Myrie acting in a suspicious manner, shortly after which the cop saw him removing four phones from his pockets. He was accosted and the phones seized.

Myrie was reportedly taken to a police station and while there, one of the phones rang. The police reportedly answered the phone and told the person to come by the station.

When the person turned up at the station, it was found out that she was the female reveller whose phone had been stolen earlier that day.

As a result, he was subsequently charged.

However, his lawyer C J Mitchell told the court that his client was not involved in any theft. He also disputed the number of phones that were reportedly found in his client's possession.

“We are saying the number of phones is incorrect,” he said.

“The phones in question were handed to him in good faith,” he continued.

“What you mean handed to him in good faith?” Parish Judge Maxine Ellis asked.

“The owner gave it to him?” she probed.

But Mitchell, in his response, maintained that Myrie had not stolen any phone.

The judge then enquired if the police had verified the ownership of the other phones, but the prosecutor was unable to reply as the investigating officer was absent.

Mitchell then reminded the judge that the same questions were raised on the last mention date, but the officer was also not present.

As a result, the judge ordered that a subpoena be issued for the officer to attend court on the next court date, which is May 1.

Myrie was then remanded.

— Tanesha Mundle