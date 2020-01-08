Defence lawyers accuse Crown of unfairness

DEFENCE lawyers yesterday accused the Crown of unfairness as they began submissions in the Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud case, which has been going on for seven months.

Parish Judge Ann Marie Grainger began hearing submissions on Monday, and so far has heard from four of the five lawyers representing the eight people accused of conspiring to defraud the Manchester Municipal Corporation of approximately $400 million.

The defence's concerns of unfairness, raised in their lengthy submissions, range from long-standing accusations of failure of the Crown to disclose exhibits, to Monday's claim by the defence of witness tampering.

Yesterday, defence counsel Delford Morgan, who represents Myrtle and Edwardo Elliott, parents of main accused Sanja Elliott — the corporation's former deputy superintendent of road and works — circulated copies of the legal authority he promised on Monday, to show that the defence's allegation of witness interference was supported in law.

The contents of the document were not disclosed in court, but it is understood to be the legal opinion of Archbold, a leading authority for criminal lawyers in England and other common law jurisdictions around the world.

The claim of witness interference involving the prosecution was made on Monday by Morgan and lead counsel Norman Godfrey, who represents Sanja Elliott, his wife Tashagay and his employee Dwayne Sibblies.

The attorneys alleged that two Crown witnesses gave testimony “at variance” to their written statements. This was done, they alleged, under coercion from the police. In one of the instances, the defence alleged that interference was done in the presence of two Crown prosecutors.

In yesterday's submissions, the court also heard from attorneys Samoi Campbell, who represents Kendale Roberts, former works overseer of the corporation, and Danielle Archer, representing David Harris, who was the corporation's director of finance.

Both attorneys submitted that their clients should not be called upon to answer the charges preferred against them as the evidence presented by the Crown does not support a safe conviction.