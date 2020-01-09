Defence lawyers take prosecution to task, call for end to fraud trial

PORUS, Manchester — Two members of the defence team in the $400-million Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud trial yesterday asked Judge Ann Marie Grainger to bring an end to the proceedings, on account of an absence of evidence to “safely convict” their clients and the prosecution's conduct being “unfair” and involving an “abuse of the process”.

Joel Nelson, one of the two lawyers who made submissions, is representing Radcliffe McLean, the former commercial bank teller who is one of eight individuals facing the Porus division of the Manchester Parish Court on charges of conspiracy to defraud the corporation of millions of dollars.

Nelson informed the court that McLean faced two charges of the 32-count indictment — conspiracy to defraud and causing money to be paid out by means of forged document.

He told the judge that among the reasons why his client should not be called upon to answer the charges were: There was no evidence presented that proved that the cheques were fraudulent; the prosecution itself declared that the cheques were not forged documents; the signing officer (of the corporation) Ervin Facey, (former deputy mayor), who authorised 62 cheques did not “disavow any of the cheques”; and an executive of the bank where his client worked said, in testimony, that the cheques were authentic.

“If the cheques are not fraudulent, why are we still here?” Nelson enquired of the court.

Lead defence counsel Norman Godfrey, who has been making charges of witness interference by the Crown, reiterated his claim yesterday as he addressed the court on behalf of his clients Sanja Elliott, formerly the corporation's deputy superintendent in charge of road and works, Elliott's wife Tashagaye, and his employee Dwayne Sibblies.

The allegation of witness tampering was reinforced by attorney Delford Morgan, who is representing Elliott's parents, Myrtle and Edwardo.

On Tuesday, Morgan made available to the court, copies of the legal authority he had promised the day before, which states inter alia “interference with witnesses in a court of justice by threats or persuasion to induce them not to give evidence, is a misdemeanour, punishable on indictment or information”.

Godfrey, during submissions on Monday, stated that one of the witnesses under cross-examination had “pointed out in open court” two of the prosecutors whom the witness said were present when a police investigator, according to Godfrey, told the witness, “what would be visited upon him, if he did not testify in a particular way”.

Yesterday, Godfrey noted: “These material witnesses, by their testimony, changed their stories to suit the indictment, saying that they were giving this evidence for the first time.”

In asking that his clients ought not to be called upon to answer to the charges, Godfrey told the court: “When one takes into account the lack of fairness with which this prosecution has proceeded; admitted and proven inconsistencies, non-disclosure [of material], glaring misconduct on the part of the prosecution... no more judicial time should be consumed [in this matter].”

The trial resumes today when the prosecution is expected to present its arguments.

— Jonathan Morrison