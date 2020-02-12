Defendant's sudden illness delays King Valley gang trial

THE six accused in the ongoing trial of the Westmoreland-based King Valley gang will have to wait at least 20 days to know their fate, due to the sudden illness of one of them which has forced a premature recess.

The trial by judge alone, which began on January 14 with nine men in the dock — three of whom have since been freed — has seen several unplanned adjournments over the nearly one-month period for which it has been in train. The remaining six — Carlington Godfrey, alias Tommy; Rannaldo McKennis, otherwise known as Ratty; Derval Williams, also called Lukie; Christon Grant, alias Ecoy; Lindell Powell, also called Lazarus; and Copeland Sankey, also known as Tupac — are charged in an indictment containing 11 counts on suspicion of being part of a criminal organisation, providing benefits to a criminal organisation, and conspiring to commit murder, rape and robbery with aggravation from as early as 2013.

On Monday afternoon, Abina Morris, Godfrey's counsel, had indicated to trial judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, that her client had “been complaining since morning that he feels very unwell”.

“He indicated to me that if he does not get medical attention today he might not be well enough to be here tomorrow,” Morris said at that time.

Justice Sykes, in enquiring whether the accused had brought this to the attention of “the police officers and the authorities where he is being held”, was told that this had been done and that Godfrey had actually indicated earlier that “he could hold out for the rest of the day”. However, he later told his attorney that he “is feeling worse”.

Morris told the court then that a police officer had indicated that a record would be made on the inmate's card so that when he returned to where he was being housed, he would see the medical officer there.

Yesterday afternoon, at the resumption of what would have been the precursor to the trial's final moments, a senior prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions informed the judge, “Mr Carlington Godfrey is not here, he has not been brought. The inspector advised me that there is a report addressed to His Worship concerning his absence.”

Justice Sykes, after reading the report, said to the court: “We are not going to proceed in his absence, so we are going to be taking the adjournment for 21 days from now. He is entitled to his privacy. Based on what is said here (in medical report), they have made particular recommendations. I don't have the particular skills or knowledge to go against those recommendations from the health personnel so we will take the adjournment.”

Addressing the five accused in the prisoner's dock, he said: “Gentlemen, you were aware that Mr Godfrey was not feeling well. He was seen at the facility where he is being kept and, based on the recommendations of the health personnel, it is prudent to take the adjournment.

“Without getting into details, rest assured, all things being equal, the matter will be completed by the Friday of that week,” said the chief justice.

The trial was then adjourned until 10:00 am Tuesday, February 25.

On Monday the prosecution presented its closing arguments to Justice Sykes. Defence counsel for Godfrey, McKennis and Powell also made their submissions. It is expected that when the trial resumes O'neil Brown, defence attorney for Derval Williams, and counsel for Copeland Sankey, Everton Bird, will present their closing submissions to the judge.