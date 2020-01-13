Defying police, Iranians protest over plane shoot-down

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) —Iranian demonstrators defied a heavy police presence last night to protest their country's days of denials that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 people.

This was the latest unrest to roil the capital amid soaring tensions with the United States.

Videos posted online showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans and moving through subway stations and side walks, many around Azadi, or Freedom, Square after an earlier call for people to demonstrate there.

Other videos suggested similar protests were taking place in other Iranian cities.

Protesters often wore hoods and covered their faces, probably to avoid being recognised by surveillance cameras.

Some online videos purported to show police firing tear gas sporadically, though there was no immediate wholesale crackdown on demonstrators.

Meanwhile, in an emotional speech before parliament, the head of the Revolutionary Guard apologised for the shoot down and insisted it was a tragic mistake.

“I swear to almighty God that I wished I was on that plane and had crashed with them and burned but had not witnessed this tragic incident,” said General Hossein Salami. “I have never been this embarrassed in my entire life. Never.”

Iran's State-run media, as well as semi-official news agencies and publications, did not immediately report on the demonstrations.

However, international rights groups already have called on Iran to allow people to protest peacefully, as allowed by the country's constitution.

Riot police in black uniforms and helmets earlier massed in Vali-e Asr Square, at Tehran University and other landmarks.

The plane crash early last Wednesday killed everyone on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.

After initially pointing to a technical failure and insisting the armed forces were not to blame, authorities on Saturday admitted accidentally shooting it down in the face of mounting evidence and accusations by Western leaders.

Iran downed the flight as it braced for possible American retaliation after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing US forces.

Iranians have expressed anger over the downing of the plane and the misleading explanations from senior officials in the wake of the tragedy.

They are also mourning the dead, which included many young people who were studying abroad.