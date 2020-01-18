Delay in restoration of regular water supply to Washington Boulevard

THE National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that the restoration of normal supply to Washington Boulevard has been impacted by on-site challenges that will delay the completion of the work.

The company said a leak resulted in significant dislocation of the pipeline, requiring civil works to secure the mains before distribution can be restarted.

It is estimated that a further 24-36 hours will be required to complete the structures for securing the pipeline, the NWC said yesterday.

The projected completion time is now today at 7:00 am.

Customers in some areas, said the NWC, may experience low pressures or no water until full operations are resumed.

Affected areas include: sections of Duhaney Park, New Haven, Patrick City, sections of Cooreville Gardens, Washington Gardens, sections of Molynes Road and roads leading off.