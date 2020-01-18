Delay in restoration of regular water supply to Washington Boulevard
THE National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that the restoration of normal supply to Washington Boulevard has been impacted by on-site challenges that will delay the completion of the work.
The company said a leak resulted in significant dislocation of the pipeline, requiring civil works to secure the mains before distribution can be restarted.
It is estimated that a further 24-36 hours will be required to complete the structures for securing the pipeline, the NWC said yesterday.
The projected completion time is now today at 7:00 am.
Customers in some areas, said the NWC, may experience low pressures or no water until full operations are resumed.
Affected areas include: sections of Duhaney Park, New Haven, Patrick City, sections of Cooreville Gardens, Washington Gardens, sections of Molynes Road and roads leading off.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy