Delays expected at Ken Hill Drive/Washington Boulevard intersection Sunday

THE National Water Commission's (NWC) scheduled works for Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Ken Hill Drive/Washington Boulevard intersection in St Andrew will likely result in delays for motorists.

According to the National Works Agency (NWA), between 8:00 am and 10:00 pm Sunday, the NWC plans to backfill pipe trenches and improve driving conditions for motorists at the location, following the recent completion of repairs to its infrastructure in the area.

“Sunday's activities, which will not include pavement works, is to allow for the NWC to monitor the repaired pipeline for leaks. Once the commission is satisfied that the repairs are adequately done, then there will be reinstatement by the National Works Agency with suitable material and the works completed with asphaltic concrete,” said an NWA release yesterday.

“The NWC has advised that it will have flag persons on site to manage traffic and motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs.

”The NWA continues to partner with the NWC under a programme where the commission refers roadways to the agency for reinstatement once it has satisfactorily completed pipe-laying activities,” said the NWA.