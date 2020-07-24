Deported J'can jailed for illegal re-entry into US

FLORIDA, United States (CMC) — The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says a Jamaican has been sentenced to three years and one month in a US federal prison for illegally re-entering the country after being deported.

According to ICE, Conrad Paul Golding, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Golding had pleaded guilty April 15, 2019, in a case that was investigated by its Enforcement and Removal Operations.

“ICE is focused on smart, effective immigration enforcement that prioritises the removal of aliens [immigrants] like in this case,” said Miami Field Office Director Michael W Meade.

According to court documents, after having pleading guilty to the offence, Golding was placed on house arrest and given a bond that was co-signed by family members.

ICE said Golding's sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 17, 2019, but he removed his electronic monitoring equipment and fled from law enforcement.

A bench warrant was issued, and Golding was arrested in New Jersey on January 31.