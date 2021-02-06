Dept of corrections cracks down on inmates using cash

THE Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is cracking down on inmates using money inside correctional facilities with the enforcement of a cashless system, as stipulated by the Corrections Act.

According to the DCS, the cashless system will enable family and friends to top up inmates' tuck shop card, requiring people to send funds to a Scotiabank account set up by the department under the name Department of Corrections Project Fund.

“The Financial Services Unit of the department is trying to create different avenues for family to send funds. The notice, therefore, is just a reminder that this is the way to send money.

“In order to maintain order and discipline, we do not allow money as tender inside the prisons. So it's not an initiative, it is really a mandate in the Corrections Act. It would not be appropriate for staff or inmates to use money inside the facility,” a spokesperson of the Communications and Public Relations Department at DCS told the Jamaica Observer.

“Within a penal system controls are required, and some inmates get away because they might be receiving more money than others. This is a way to remove that bias and level the playing field,” said the spokesperson.

“...So families can now simply send money to a bank account, set up by the department, to support their family members inside the facility,” the officer said.

Inmates who spoke with the Observer expressed frustration with the new thrust in enforcement, claiming that money given to purchase food has been confiscated, which they claim is a denial of their right.

“They want a cashless system inside the prison where wi family cyah carry money come give wi again. Usually, dem take the money, and put it on di tuck shop card so we can get food items at the tuck shop.

“Them say once them find money pon wi, it belong to the government,” said one inmate.

The inmate revealed that a recent notice that has been posted inside the correctional facilities speaks to what is being called 'sinking funds'.

He further explained that, before, monies confiscated as contraband would be placed on a tuck shop record, which they could then use to get food at a tuck shop inside the prison.

“We not supposed to have money in prison, but dem supposed to put dat money on our tuck shop card once dem confiscate it,” said the inmate, adding that the new stipulation went into effect the beginning of the month.

“They announced it that as of first of February that money weh dem tek off a inmate is going into sinking funds. It put up all over the prison: 'No cash will be allowed at the tuck shop as of the first of February 2021.' It put up a week now, all over the prison,” said the inmate.

Another inmate from a different correctional facility also spoke to the new stipulation.

“The tuck shop is for the inmate, so that when family come to visit them could leave money and them [warders] put that money on our tuck shop card. That was happening years now, on and off, depending on the superintendent.

“But them come wid a new system now, and calling the money them take from wi sinking funds. The cashless ting weh dem a come wid now, yuh family have fi send money to a bank account. Them come in wid it from last week,” said the inmate.