Diaspora urged to upscale infrastructure of Jamaican schools
LEO Gilling, lead of the Jamaica Diaspora Education Task Force in the United States of America, has urged his colleagues to invest in upgrading the physical infrastructure of Jamaican schools by supporting the Pledge2Build Project on the IsupportJamaica.com platform, which is powered by the Jamaica National Group.
“…We are not going to have the fourth industrial revolution until the wiring, the underground work and the fixing of roads are in place. Therefore, this project is about infrastructure, and we would like you to give as much to this project as it will help,” said Gilling, who was moderating the plenary session on education and training at the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference.
The Pledge2Build campaign was developed to raise funds for capital improvement of early childhood and primary institutions across Jamaica
Gilling informed delegates that the Pledge2 Build Project, which was launched three years ago, was designated by the Government of Jamaica as a legacy project in 2016. The primary goal of the project is to raise US$2 million for the capital improvement of early childhood and primary schools across Jamaica.
The intention is to engage the Jamaican Diaspora, primarily in the larger populated areas in the USA, Canada, and Great Britain, in a “giving campaign,” to fund education initiatives across the country.
Phillip Lindsay, operations officer, ISupportJamaica.com, at The Jamaica National Group, said donating to the initiative via the platform is simple and secure. “Jamaicans, locally and overseas, along with friends of Jamaica, can provide financial support to these schools,” Lindsay informed.
Interested persons can donate to this initiative by visiting the ISupport Jamaica.com platform at www.isupportjamaica.com, click on project; and then click the 'Fund Project' button, the operations officer explained.
Donations can also be made via credit card, on JN Live e-banking and by visiting any JN branch or MoneyShop.
The 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference was held under the theme “Jamaica and the Diaspora: Building Pathways for Sustainable Development,” June 16-20 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston.
