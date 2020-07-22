Diehard JLP, PNP supporters in Hanover Eastern speak

THE Jamaica Observer visited the battleground constituency of Hanover Eastern last week, where the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) Dave Brown and the People's National Party's (PNP's) Wavell Hinds are expected to contest the parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election, and asked diehard supporters of both camps: “Why do you think your candidate should become the next Member of Parliament for the area?”

Here are some of their responses:

Shane Reid

“I support the Jamaica Labour Party because of the work that the Member of Parliament (MP) has done. I have not always been JLP. I grew up PNP. I'm from Central Manchester, from the Bellefield Division — a strong PNP Division. I've always supported the PNP. I moved to Hanover in 2008 and in 2016 I decided that I was going to give Dave Brown, and by extension the members of the JLP, a chance. The first time I voted JLP was more so because of the support the councillor [Devon Brown, Hopewell Division] gave to me when I was a volunteer as a Junior Chamber International (JCI).

Over the past four years we would have got good roads. Some of these roads had been neglected for the past 30 years, and in such a short period of time, as a first-term MP, he [Dave Brown] has shown to us that he has potential and he is trying his best to meet the needs of the constituents.”

Marie Anglin

“I am an avid Jamaica Labour Party supporter from about two years ago. I used to vote for the People's National Party before. I switched because I realised the Jamaica Labour Party has been doing much to improve this country.

Right now, I can go down to my Member of Parliament and have a conversation with him. When I was an avid supporter of the other side for so long, I could not do that. They had no time for me, so now I am proud to be a Jamaica Labour Party supporter.

My MP has fixed roads. We might not have water supply in some areas as yet, but he's working on that. He has been helping with farms, so he is getting to the point where it will be perfection in comparison to what we had before, and I've been living here all my life.”

Paul Wright

“I voted for JLP because from we a little boy a JLP my mother seh, mi auntie seh JLP, everybody say JLP. We feel good with what a go on in the constituency.

I live in the Cascade area for 18 years and I didn't see nothing go on, and since Mr Brown come to this area him touch every little crevice and corner. Every little road you think of, him do something. It is his first term, but him do whole heap a things.”

O'Brian Andrews

“I am a PNP straight, for 35 years now. Because PNP do a lot for this community [of Haughton Grove], infrastructure-wise, community centre development and other things like sports and every other activity. So what I love about PNP is unity and strength, the culture and the vibes.

I see Hinds as a good leader and a future leader. He is 100 per cent sure that he will win the election. By talking to him and reasoning, I feel confident.”

Mikhail Leslie

“I was born a comrade, both father and mother; father was a councillor. I am a firm believer in democratic socialism, meaning that everything should be shared equally among the people. It's not just for one party. My belief is, if Labourite win and you a give away something, 50 PNP and 50 Labourite fi deh pon it. You don't just do Labourite and leave out the rest. Try to strike that balance.

In Eastern Hanover, places like Success, there is no road. Now, if you don't have any infrastructure or you have poor infrastructure, kids are going to be behind in terms of education.

So definitely, Mr Hinds is one of the persons who I can communicate with. I am not just saying that he is a leader by the fact that he is PNP him real. If I ask him to do something in regards to community development, he will tell me if it can happen, if it cannot, he will tell me directly that it can't.”

Erraldo Harris

“Based on the vision that he has for the constituency — the outline of the infrastructure projects for the youths, and the aims and objectives that he has outlined for the constituency — I believe he will be a very good MP.

He is among the youths try to find out their needs. He doesn't do things based on his perception, he finds out from us what we want and then he acts on it. He is here very often. We have had an MP now for four years and I have only seen him two times, and I am in the streets everyday. Mr Hinds is not even the MP as yet, but I am feeling his presence.”