Digicel 5k

Digicel Jamaica CEO Allison Philbert (left) is joined by (from second left) Digicel Jamaica PR and Communications Manager Elon Parkinson; Andrea Chambers, member of the Down's Syndrome Foundation; 5K Ambassador Alphonse Cunningham; Sekaai Tracey, member of the Down's Syndrome Foundation; Running Events Jamaica Limited Managing Director Alfred Francis; and Digicel Jamaica Foundation CEO Karlene Dawson at the launch of this year's Digicel 5K Run for Special Needs at the telecoms company's headquarters on Ocean Boulevard, downtown Kingston, last evening. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT