Digicel Business Masterclass explores the art of branding

Digicel Business continued its mentorship masterclass series last Thursday with an in-depth focus on personal and business branding with guest, Nasha-Monique Douglas, chief marketing officer for Digicel.

Entrepreneurs, business enthusiasts, and professionals of all ages and from all walks of life flocked to the live Instagram feed to hear from Douglas on what it takes to build strong and long-lasting brands.

The interactive session drew a variety of questions from viewers, ranging from how to build a reputable brand, the importance of personal branding, to how brands can adapt to and surmount the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Douglas used the session to impart the most useful lessons she learned in her more than 18 years of experience as a marketer in the ICT and beverage industries.

“For me, brand building is about crafting a strategy rooted in consumer insights that can deliver a long-lasting image and reputation as well as inspire and love and respect for your brand,” said Douglas.

The marketing expert also touched on the importance of consistency across one's personal and professional brands.

“Your personal and professional brands are the same thing, because they represent who you truly are as a person. How I show up at work is how I show up in personal life. You have to be your authentic self in whatever you do, and it has to connect with others,” declared Douglas.

Her statement connected with the online audience and sparked a fresh round of approval from them.

Responding to a question by Instagram user @emprezz about what elements entrepreneurs should consider when creating a strategic plan, Douglas stated, “First, you need to clarify what you are trying to achieve. Once that goal is established, the other aspects regarding how to do it will start to fall in place”.

The insightful episode also touched on how to create impactful marketing on a low budget through partnerships; pivoting to digital during the pandemic; and, the essential role corporate social responsibility plays in the development of reputable brands such as Digicel.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is to put in the work to make a good product. You cannot build a good brand with a mediocre product. Marketing is great, but if you have a poor product and poor customer service, it makes no difference because everything has to align,” Douglas told masterclass host Terri-Karelle Reid as she pointed to the need for businesses to execute consistently.

Digicel Masterclass ideator and general manager for Digicel Business, Darragh Fitzgerald Selby, noted that the series was already having a meaningful impact upon viewers, as proven by an even larger audience for the second edition.

“Looking at the increasing levels of engagement and the discussions around the Masterclass, it is evident that there is a significant demand for authentic and insightful content,” said Fitzgerald Selby

“This week we chose to feature one of our team members, who is a master in her own right. Nasha's expertise has been an invaluable asset in the development of Digicel's brand. We are, therefore, proud and happy to provide a platform where the public can connect with and learn from her,” added Fitzgerald Selby

For those who missed the live session, the full video is available on Digicel Jamaica's YouTube channel.

The Digicel Business Masterclass Series will continue tomorrow with a session on digital transformation featuring chief digital officer for Digicel Group, Aileen Corrigan.