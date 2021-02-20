Digicel Christmas Shake 'N Share grand prize winners overjoyed

DIGICEL customers Elma Stewart, Andre Rochester, and Otensia Williams have been announced as the winners of the $100,000 grand prize award in the Digicel's Christmas Shake 'N Share promotion.

Nail technician Stewart from Paradise, St James, had family in mind as she budgeted her winnings. Her primary concern was putting aside some funds for her 29-year-old son Andre, who is cared for by his grandmother due to a disability.

Stewart welcomed the gift from Digicel as she noted that her business has seen a considerable decline since the start of the pandemic.

“I am thankful to Digicel, the Lord saw that I needed help and sent them to my rescue. This gift could not have come at a better time for my family,” said Stewart.

“Although I have won, I am still shaking on the Digicel app and entering competitions by text message hoping I can win again, even if it is a smaller prize,” added Stewart.

For construction worker Rochester from Bull Savanna, St Elizabeth, his prize will help build a stronger foundation for his family. Rochester was raising funds to expand and improve his family home when he received the fateful call from Digicel.

“I was trying to buy 500 blocks to add another room to my parents' house in late January when I got the call from Digicel. The construction business has been up and down for me since COVID-19, so I was having challenges raising funds. I am so grateful to Digicel for this gift because I can now build on the house, pay for my mother's medication and help out with other family expenses,” said Rochester.

St Thomas resident, mother, and grandmother Williams had just came off the phone with a friend who was seeking help for her mother when she received the call from Digicel.

“I thought it was a prank at first, so I called Digicel myself to get some clarity. When I confirmed that the prize was real, it became clear to me that this was a gift from God,” said Williams.

Well-known throughout her community for her strong faith and consistent outreach activities, Williams believes she was blessed with this gift from Digicel so that she could continue to care for persons in need, like those living with HIV/AIDS virus.

“I believe God will always work out a way to help you help others. I thank Digicel for giving me the chance to be an instrument of light, so I will share this generous gift with those who need it more than me,” added Williams.

Touched by the stories of the winners, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas, said: “It is truly heart-warming to know that this gift has made such a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers. The Shake 'N Share promotion was introduced to bring even the smallest bit of joy to our customers, many of whom had been facing difficulties since the beginning of the pandemic. We're happy to have made such a positive impact upon so many.”

From November to January, more than 200,000 Digicel customers won from the $10-million pool of cash and prizes. Gifts included Digicel Prime bundles, smartphones and tablets, $20,000 supermarket vouchers, and cash prizes of $20,000.