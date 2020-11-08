Digicel+ debuts as company promises more for customers

On the heels of its relaunch as a digital operator, Digicel has stated that it is delivering on its promise to customers of simply more, with the introduction of Digicel+.

Guaranteed to delight home and entertainment customers, Digicel+ is super-slick, superfast and super-reliable with what has been described as “a simply amazing broadband experience” underpinned by service delivery that company officials say is “second to none” and contains “phenomenal content”.

“Digicel+ isn't just good looking on the outside – it's great looking on the inside with a new minimum speed of a market-busting 100 Mb, plus 200 Mb and 400 Mb offerings for the speed demons out there,” a news release from the company stated.

“With fibre, customers get a perfect broadband experience every time and everywhere in their homes, simply phenomenal content that can be enjoyed across multiple devices, a fantastic Video On Demand (VOD) line-up, Pause and Rewind Live TV and overall just everything a customer could want in a superior home experience.

“However, that's not all. Digicel+ packs a punch with all that speed, power and reliability meaning that state-of-the-art 'Smart Solutions' like smart homes and smart security are no longer just concepts, they are a powerful reality,” the news release stated.

Commenting on the supercharged Digicel+ offering, the company's Home Entertainment General Manager Delroy Anderson said: “As an integral part of our new digital operator world, Digicel+ is the gateway to a smart life for our customers. Our offering is literally the best by far in the market with more power, more speed and more reliability. It's more of what our customers expect; more of what they want and it's another way that we can be a part of our customers' digital lives – at home, on the go, anywhere and everywhere. Simply put, Digicel+ is simply more.”