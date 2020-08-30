Digicel expands LTE footprint to enable more online learning, remote working

With more Jamaicans turning to the Internet for online learning, Digicel is increasing access to connectivity outside the classroom through the recent expansion of its high-speed LTE mobile data network to over 100 rural towns.

As the new school year approaches, the roll-out of 10 times faster data speeds is designed to address ongoing concerns about how to keep students and teachers connected, in response to COVID-19 guidelines.

Digicel customers in several rural towns in St Ann, St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, St Catherine, Clarendon, Trelawny, and Manchester are now able to enjoy reliable access to online learning platforms, e-libraries, e-classrooms and online exams.

The service is also a major boost to customers working from home due to COVID-19.

Shortly after switching on LTE service to Hibernia, Harry Watch and surrounding communities in Manchester recently, Chief Technology Officer Rohan Pottinger commented, “Our customers are counting on us to provide them with access to high-speed broadband service, especially during this time and into the future. We understand how important this is to them, that's why, as their digital lifestyle partner, we're investing more in our LTE network so that they can do more in terms of their education and work needs.”

Pottinger noted, “The future of education is digital, and so too the future of work. This is why staying true to our promise of deepening rural high-speed Internet penetration via mobile and our LTE Home service is so important to us, because it ensures that no one gets left behind.”

In welcoming the service to his area, customer Dimitri South, a resident of Hibernia, Manchester, shared, “On behalf of the residents of Harry Watch and surrounding areas, I would like to thank you and the Digicel team for upgrading the services within the surrounding communities. We currently have excellent service and now can access mobile data without hassle.”

Over on Twitter, @dwainetaylor1 wrote, “Thank you for LTE in our likkle bush of Northern Clarendon.”

In terms of education, Digicel's goal is to ensure that as many students as possible can get online, especially if the ongoing pandemic forces them to learn from home during the upcoming school year. The expanded LTE network is designed to support many more students, and provide them with sufficient high-speed broadband coverage to meet their educational and distance learning needs.

Students at all levels can gain access to additional learning resources via the Learning Hub online platform. They can also get free, unlimited access to their schools' online learning platforms, e-libraries, tutorials and courses when they activate the 14-day Education Plan, offered in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

To access these platforms at the fastest Internet speeds, customers must ensure that their device settings are switched to LTE, and that they have an LTE SIM. Digicel continues to offer free LTE SIM upgrades at all of its stores.

With Digicel LTE now reaching over 500 towns and cities, the company continues to close in on its target of 100 per cent Internet penetration for Jamaica within the shortest time possible.