Digicel goes fully digital

TELECOMMUNICATIONS firm Digicel on Tuesday launched itself as a “digital operator” and marked the occasion by delivering a suite of eight apps and a promise of powerful digital experiences.

According to Digicel, Tuesday heralded a new frontier as it went all in on digital.

The company noted that 19 years after its launch in Jamaica as a mobile operator and subsequent shake up of the telecoms industry in 31 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific with its promise of best network, best value and best service making mobile phones accessible to everyone, everywhere – it has stepped into its future.

Digicel said as a digital operator it will deliver digital experiences totalling 1,440 minutes each day to customers.

“That means being always there, always on and always having something to offer customers – no matter what they are into,” said Digicel in a media release.

“Sports, music, news, local radio, podcasts, messaging, marketplaces, cloud storage; there's something for everyone – actually more of everything for everyone. Every minute of every day. And Digicel is the only operator in the market that can deliver that,” the release stated.

According to chairman of the Digicel Group Denis O'Brien, “This is the biggest thing we have done since our launch in Jamaica 19 years ago. Today we're taking a massive step into our future and telling our customers that we will be with them 24 hours or 1,440 minutes of each day – that's every minute of every day – and that we will always have an app and a digital experience to delight and engage them.

“That promise of a constant connection, in turn, makes for a far deeper, more impactful and more resonant relationship with our customers.”

In its first major move as a digital operator, the company said it will enable customers to enjoy all of the digital experiences and data they could possibly wish for with the all-new Digicel Prime Bundles.

In addition to the digital services, each of the Digicel Prime Bundles will be loaded with a healthy helping of any-use data for customers to enjoy.

Commenting on the Digicel Prime Bundles, Oliver Coughlan, Digicel CEO Caribbean and Central America, said, “As a mobile operator, we sold minutes and MBs [megabytes], now, as a digital operator, we're about delivering digital experiences. And we're making that happen…all day, every day.”

Coughlan added: “With our Digicel Prime Bundles, we're making sure our customers can enjoy more of the things they love, with even more data. Our Digicel Prime Bundles are unmatched in the market. Nothing else comes close.

“Whatever our customers are into, we have an app and a digital experience for them, meaning they can do more, experience more, learn more, laugh more, make more, share more, listen more and play more together with Digicel. Our digital operator promise to customers is of simply more. Welcome to digital at Digicel.”