Digicel Jamaica CEO inspired by company owner O'Brien

IT did not take long to know the main inspiration behind the success of Digicel Jamaica's new man in charge: He is Denis O'Brien, the billionaire Irishman who decided to invest in the local economy 20 years ago.

As head of Digicel's operations in Jamaica, Central Asian-born Abdujabor “Jabbor” Kayumov has to be in regular contact with the man who made it work for telecommunications in Jamaica. It was O'Brien who applied the seal of approval for Jabbor to travel from Moscow to Port of Spain, where he headed Trinidad & Tobago's Digicel operations for a few years, and endorsed his most recent trip to the company's mecca.

And according to Jabbor, O'Brien is as optimistic and confident as he is about greater success to come from the Jamaica set-up.

“He is definitely one of the main persons who inspires me to do what I do,” Jabbor readily confessed in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer.

“I worked for many companies and I have never had an experience working with the founder like the current experience with Denis O'Brien. There are owners, shareholders, most of those who own the company, but many of them are not as close to the company and passionate about things. It's not only about business, this company has a soul —and that soul comes from the founder.”

Interestingly, it was one of his managers who told him while he worked in telecoms in Moscow years ago that his style would suit Digicel, so it was not surprising that he eventually travelled this far to turn that view into reality.

“Our management style where I am from is very different. Working with international companies I realise that there are many styles you can apply in different circumstances. I learned my lessons, made many mistakes, but I just make sure I do not repeat them. I believe in upgrading yourself every day. Even if I am interacting with you, I am trying to learn.

“When this opportunity came up, it was a big challenge. When Trinidad came up it was a great opportunity — an absolutely different culture,” he said.

As for his relationship with the staff, Jabbor suggested that it was too early to make a determination but maintained that he was not an easy person to deal with when it comes to something he is passionate about.

“I think it's too early and they are giving me time to do things that I need to do, but they might have some impressions.”

Has he pissed anybody off yet? “I'm sure I have, but they might be hiding it. It's not only about being CEO; I'm not average, regular or traditional. That by itself is not comfortable. It destructs — it's not a pleasant process.

“As soon as we get through this you will see how pleasant the process can become. I am not going to piss off someone just for the sake of pissing him off [but] I'm going to be really pissing off someone if he didn't serve the customer or didn't do what he was supposed to do. These guys [customers] are here asking for help because they want access or to call someone, or have Internet problems because his kid wants to study. It's not just a job, it's a big thing, a big mission, and I might piss off someone in trying to push my agenda through.”

Now, Jabbor is concentrating on his first 100 days in office, focusing on delivering short-term objectives.

“There is an expression that plans are nothing, planning is everything. I believe in 100 days planning. I have things I want to do first, and there is a guide which I set for myself, but it will not necessarily be something which I am not flexible on. Plans have to be there but what is important is the planning. You have to be agile. Every morning you wake up you have things you want to achieve, but now you have new things in place how can I actually make it work?

“I will come up with promises that I have, this is what I want to achieve. If it doesn't work like that, then this is what I will do. You walk the talk and do things, and results will come.

“If you ask me what I want to achieve in next 100 days, I think is a difference in systems, structure and transparency, and you can apply it across the board with stakeholders and customers. I am not giving anyone a chance to work by himself, it's going to be definitely collective.

“Some people prefer to follow, which I respect. I have my strong opinion but it does not mean that it's my way or no way. If somebody can prove that his opinion is better, then I will say 'You are right.' I am quite comfortable to admit publicly that I like this idea more than mine.

“When it comes to managing my own managers, respect is a big aspect of things. I have to respect your age, your life, your own experience and your own area of expertise, including your strength. I don't mind following at all. Being a leader doesn't mean that you have to know everything. You have to be able to identify those talents and empower them with authority. You can delegate, support them and make sure that they are not afraid to fail. I made mistakes a lot just because I was not afraid to make them, but that was the only way I could learn and do and become the man I am now. I am still not afraid to make mistakes,” Jabbor ended.