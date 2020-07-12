Digicel joins festival song excitement

Digicel is adding a fresh round of excitement to the Jamaica Festival Song Competition through its newly announced partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (MCGES), and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCCD), in support of this year's staging.

Digicel will usher the competition further into the digital age as presenting sponsor for the national event.

Known for its long-standing support of activities and initiatives that help to promote Jamaica's vibrant culture and unique talents, Digicel will use the opportunity to get people in Jamaica and overseas excited about downloading all the festival songs, making playlists, and watching their music videos using the D'Music app. They'll also be able to vote for their favourite song via dedicated text messaging lines for each contestant.

In welcoming the Digicel partnership, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, commented, “This year is set to become the biggest and best ever. There's a new kind of energy being infused into the competition by the inclusion of some of our finest and most talented local artistes.”

Digicel's Chief Marketing Officer Nasha-Monique Douglas noted, “The Jamaica Festival Song Competition holds such a special place in our culture and the memories of all Jamaicans. Digicel is delighted for the opportunity to serve as the digital and lifestyle partner for this event and to be involved in the continuation and evolution of this amazing Jamaican tradition.”

For fans wanting to hear all the songs in one place, Digicel will present a special festival song edition of the D'Music-powered Digicel Unplugged today, starting at 3:00 pm, featuring all 10 contestants. The online concert will be beamed live on the D'Music app, Digicel's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages @digiceljamaica.

Minister Grange also pointed out that, “This cultural partnership with Digicel as our digital lifestyle partner is a natural fit. When it comes on to shining a light on Jamaica's rich talent and cultural heritage, Digicel has proven itself as being a trusted and reliable partner to the Government of Jamaica and the private sector.”

Douglas added that, “For myself and so many Jamaicans, the annual festival song holds a deep significance and serves as a symbol of our strength, national pride, and independence. It is for this reason that Digicel has partnered with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport through the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission to ensure the widest possible coverage of the competition as viewers celebrate this special occasion from the safety of their homes.”

For 16 years, Digicel has been the title sponsor of Jamaica's number one talent show, Digicel Rising Stars, and since March 2020, the social media concert series, Digicel Unplugged.