Digicel joins forces with health ministry in COVID-19 fight

Digicel customers are now able to receive timely, accurate text message updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation as a result of a public education partnership between Digicel and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the telecommunications firm has said.

The updates include precautionary tips and links to online resources and emergency numbers during the period of heightened response. Digicel customers also enjoy free access to Government of Jamaica websites without using up their megabytes or having a data plan. Customers also get daily coronavirus updates on Digicel's social media pages, as well as on Catch 1, Catch 2 and the Sportsmax channel on its Fibre-to-the-Home TV service.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, commented, “We welcome the partnership with Digicel and we look forward to working with the team, as we keep the nation abreast of COVID-19 and its potential impact on the health and well-being of our citizens. Public Health cannot be successful without partnerships, and therefore are happy with the fact that entities like Digicel have come forward to offer support to the national response.”

As a provider of essential services to the public, Digicel has a duty of care to keep its network running, no matter what. With this in mind, the company has instituted a remote working policy for its employees in order to ensure smooth continuity of vital services, including keeping customers informed on the latest coronavirus updates.

Chief executive officer of Digicel, Allison Philbert, said that building widespread awareness is important to the national response.

She further commented, “We understand the anxiety that Jamaicans feel at this moment, so we're making sure that they get the latest, most credible updates from the Ministry of Health and Wellness by using our technology to engage, educate and empower our over two million customers.”

In the meantime, Digicel has taken additional steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus. These include reducing the distribution of printed materials in order to limit transmission of the virus via these surfaces; increasing the supply of hand sanitisers; enforcing strict hygiene and prevention measures for employees; and, stepping up the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of its stores and offices.

“We're all in this together, and we will get through this together. We urge everyone to stay safe and to keep following all public safety precautions,” Philbert reassured.