Digicel, Local Government Ministry begin hand-washing station roll-out

Several public locations across the island are to be kitted with state-of-the-art hand-washing stations following the official handover of 100 units from Digicel to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The delivery of the units marks the fulfilment of a commitment made by Digicel in April 2020.

Speaking at the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home in St Andrew where the first station was installed last week, public relations (PR) and communications manager for Digicel Jamaica, Elon Parkinson, noted that the units play an important role in Jamaica's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parkinson said, “Making it convenient for persons to practise good personal hygiene is one of the first key steps to limit the spread.” He also pointed out: “This is another example of how Digicel is working with the Government of Jamaica to strengthen the country's pandemic response mechanism. So far, we have contributed close to $200 million to support various efforts spanning sanitisation, electronic tablets, Internet access and care packages.”

Parkinson later made the official handover of the units, valued at over $3.5 million, to Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie.

In welcoming the donation, Minister McKenzie commented: “Digicel must be commended for this donation and all the efforts that they have made during the pandemic, they have been an excellent corporate body. These hand-washing stations will be distributed throughout every infirmary and municipal building islandwide. We will also be installing stations in towns and commercial areas like Cross Roads. I hope the public recognises the importance of using these units and treating them well, so we may all benefit from them.”

McKenzie also recalled other contributions, made by Digicel since the start of the pandemic, to the ministry that he leads, noting, “During the latter part of last year I was approached by a resident of Woodford Park who told me she had a relative at the Golden Age Home and had not been able to see her relative since the lockdown. She implored me to find a way for her and other families to make contact with their relatives at the home. In December I contacted Digicel to help us find a solution, and they were more than happy to provide phones and data to enable the residents of infirmaries to connect with their loved ones in time for the Christmas holiday. This would have been impossible without Digicel's help.”

Distribution of the units begins immediately across highly trafficked areas, including shopping zones, markets, municipal buildings, and other public spaces. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) will play a vital role in coordinating the installation and maintenance of the units.

Digicel continues to work closely with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development during the pandemic. Since April 2020, Digicel has facilitated the ministry's 'Rona Helpline' for senior and vulnerable citizens.

In December 2020, Digicel also donated smartphones to the ministry to enable residents of infirmaries islandwide to keep in touch with their loved ones.