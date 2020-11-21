Digicel puts giving into winning with 'Shake n Share' promotion

More than 500,000 Digicel customers will have a chance to win cash and prizes, with the option to keep their winnings or gift it to a friend, loved one, or someone they feel is deserving of it over the Christmas period.

That's the essence of the Digicel 'Shake n Share' promotion launched on Thursday on the MyDigicel app where customers can win from a pot of more than $10 million in cash and prizes. The getting and giving are easy, once they 'Shake' in the MyDigicel app and tap the option to keep or share their prize, the company explained in a news release.

Twenty-six Digicel customers are to win the grand prize of $100,000 each at the end of the promotion on January 20, 2021.

Before that, customers can win weekly prizes of Samsung tablets and smartphones, and $20,000 supermarket vouchers. Daily prizes include $20,000 cash, and Digicel Prime Bundles.

'Guaranteed Win Saturdays' ensures that qualifying customers must win a prize when they Shake in the MyDigicel app that day.

To get in on the winning and gifting, Digicel prepaid customers must top-up with $300 or more, the company said.

“Postpaid customers qualify when they make a call for 10 minutes or more, purchase an add-on, or pay their bills on time and in full. Customers using the Digicel 4G broadband, who purchase a plan for $300 or more, or pay their bills on time and in full, also get chances to Shake n Share.”

New sign-ups for Digicel+ fibre broadband service and existing customers who make bill payments on time and in full also qualify for entry, the company added. “Purchases of a new smartphone, Mi-Fi or SIM in any Digicel store also gains customers entry into the promotion.

“Spreading the joy of giving this Christmas is even more important to us. With so many persons having to make changes to their holiday plans, we thought it would be a great idea to encourage our winning customers to join us in making Christmas bright for a friend, family member or loved one,” the release quotes Digicel's Chief Marketing Officer Nasha-Monique Douglas.

“While all of us have had to make some adjustments, the way we celebrate Christmas has not changed. The season is still centred around family time, cherished traditions, and winning. That's why we're inviting all of our customers to Shake and Share, with the option to pay it forward and make Christmas merry and bright for those who are more in need,” added Douglas.

The gift-filled promotion also includes in-app offers and giveaways on the BiP instant messaging app, D'Music streaming app, PlayGo TV on-the-go app, and GoLoud radio and podcast streaming app.