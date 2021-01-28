Digicel salutes media professionals as they mark National Journalism Week

As Jamaica's media professionals continue to mark National Journalism Week, telecommunication firm Digicel has hailed them for their essential role in national development – especially during these uncertain times when they continue to make pandemic coverage a national priority.

While the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) spearheads the week-long commemoration, Digicel has applauded the local media professionals for their work over the years in helping to keep citizens informed and entertained, and now helping to further educate them about the threat of COVID-19.

According to Digicel, as a digital operator, it welcomes the increased use of digital channels by members of the media to reach more citizens on their mobile and other electronic devices.

“Now, more than ever before, more people of all ages are getting their news via apps on their smartphones or tablets, and that has a big impact on how they respond to information,” noted Elon Parkinson, public relations and communications manager for Digicel Jamaica.

Parkinson, a former journalist added: “As a digital operator, Digicel is very encouraged to see how Jamaica's news gathering and dissemination capabilities rival those of more developed countries, seamlessly moving Jamaica into the 'Digital Age'. We are happy to help facilitate this convergence though our investments in an advanced fibre and mobile network that connects our citizens to trusted, reliable sources of information.”

He underscored that in celebration of the increasing interconnection between news and technology, Digicel will continue its longtime role as sponsor for the 'Excellence in Reporting on Technology' award at the 2020 National Journalism Awards to be held on Saturday.