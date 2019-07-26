Digicel Saucy Summa winner repeats family's lucky streak

LUCK struck twice for the same family when Digicel customer Devin Edwards became the second family member to win in a Digicel promotion.

Edwards walked away with a 43-inch LG Ultra High-Def TV and three months of free Home Fibre & TV service when he was randomly selected as one of the early winners in the Digicel Saucy Summa promotion. The 38-year-old construction worker seems to have been riding the luck his relative experienced in 2017 when another family member won a 55-inch Samsung smart TV.

When Edwards arrived with his mother, Karen Barrett at Digicel's headquarters in downtown Kingston recently, they immediately reminisced on the joy of his relative's win and thanked Digicel for doubling their happiness. The win comes days before Edwards celebrates his birthday.

Still, Edwards admitted that he and his mother were sceptical about whether lightning had really struck twice in the same place: “When I got the call, I didn't believe at first since there has been a lot of scamming taking place. But now that I'm here, it really occur to me that this is real!”

An elated Barrett said the family is a blessed one as she described the feeling of her son winning as, “wonderful”. She added: “I have my Digicel SIM card from 2003 and I haven't won anything, and to see Devin come and win something is a good feeling.”

Edwards now joins more than 700 lucky Digicel customers so far to have won prizes in the Digicel Saucy Summa promotion which runs until August 31, 2019. By then, almost 7,000 Digicel customers will be selected to win the most desired prizes this summer.

“Their story brings such a great start to this new season of winnings. We're looking forward to even more uplifting stories as thousands more of our customers win from the daily, weekly, and grand prizes all summer long. That's why I'm encouraging everyone to enter for chances to win,” said Lorie-Ann Nkrumah, recharge manager at Digicel Jamaica.

Digicel said it will be dishing out saucy servings of cash and other prizes all summer long including a $2 million grand prize and $1 million second prize, $500,000 for third prize.

“With a little less spice, but with prizes that are still nice, each week there will be 1,000 winners of $1,000 Digicel credit, 10 winners of $20,000 Digicel gift vouchers, and two winners of $100,000,” said the telecommunications company.

To enter for many chances to win, all customer have to do is top up $300 or more, pay their Digicel bills on time and in full, purchase a new smartphone, talk for 10 minutes or more on postpaid, sign up for new services or upgrade their existing home or postpaid service.

Additionally, one lucky Digicel customer will be “styling” in the summer heat in a hot, new 2020 Kia Sportage SUV, simply by texting SAUCY to 876-444-2450 for only $15 per text.