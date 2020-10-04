Digicel scores big

Digicel Jamaica was designated Fastest Mobile Network and Fastest Internet Provider in the 2020 Ookla Speedtest Awards, making it the go-to place for a superior mobile data experience.

Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, is the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis.

Digicel Jamaica's Chief Executive Officer Allison Philbert said: “We're really thrilled to have received these awards. I know how hard the team works, and how important it is to all of us that we provide our customers with the best possible service. We have invested a lot in our network - which forms the core of our success - and this recognition not only validates that investment, but is also a testament to the great staff we have working to ensure we give our customers the best experience. These awards remind us that the work we do has a big impact on the people we serve and our job is to do all we can to delight them day in, day out.”

Throughout the Caribbean, Digicel rode high in the Ookla Speedtest Awards, with multiple markets receiving awards for Fastest Mobile Network, Best Mobile Coverage and Fastest Internet Provider; and Digicel earning the award for 2020 Speedtest Fastest Mobile Network in The Caribbean.

Along with Jamaica, Haiti and Trinidad & Tobago received the Fastest Mobile Network award; and Bermuda, Dominica, Turks & Caicos Islands and Haiti also captured Fastest Internet Provider. Over in Curacao, Grenada, Nauru, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Barthelemy and Trinidad & Tobago, they took home the award for Best Mobile Coverage.

The Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are an elite designation reserved for fixed and mobile providers in a market. Based on consumer-initiated tests and background scans from Speedtest applications, Speedtest Awards represent real world network performance and the Internet speeds and coverage provided to customers.