Digicel scores big
Digicel Jamaica was designated Fastest Mobile Network and Fastest Internet Provider in the 2020 Ookla Speedtest Awards, making it the go-to place for a superior mobile data experience.
Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, is the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis.
Digicel Jamaica's Chief Executive Officer Allison Philbert said: “We're really thrilled to have received these awards. I know how hard the team works, and how important it is to all of us that we provide our customers with the best possible service. We have invested a lot in our network - which forms the core of our success - and this recognition not only validates that investment, but is also a testament to the great staff we have working to ensure we give our customers the best experience. These awards remind us that the work we do has a big impact on the people we serve and our job is to do all we can to delight them day in, day out.”
Throughout the Caribbean, Digicel rode high in the Ookla Speedtest Awards, with multiple markets receiving awards for Fastest Mobile Network, Best Mobile Coverage and Fastest Internet Provider; and Digicel earning the award for 2020 Speedtest Fastest Mobile Network in The Caribbean.
Along with Jamaica, Haiti and Trinidad & Tobago received the Fastest Mobile Network award; and Bermuda, Dominica, Turks & Caicos Islands and Haiti also captured Fastest Internet Provider. Over in Curacao, Grenada, Nauru, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Barthelemy and Trinidad & Tobago, they took home the award for Best Mobile Coverage.
The Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are an elite designation reserved for fixed and mobile providers in a market. Based on consumer-initiated tests and background scans from Speedtest applications, Speedtest Awards represent real world network performance and the Internet speeds and coverage provided to customers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy