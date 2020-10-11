Digicel wins popular vote for excellent customer service at 2020 JaCSA Awards

DIGICEL emerged as the winner of the 'Jamaica Speaks' Popular Vote Award at the 2020 Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) Awards. The announcement follows a week of voting after members of the public were asked to name the company they thought was offering the best customer service, especially during this time.

Shortly after being named winner at the virtual awards ceremony held on Thursday, customer care and experience director for Digicel, Pia Baker, commented, “I want to say a very special thank you to our customers and well-wishers who wholeheartedly voted to support our nomination. This is an enormous salute to all of our employees who work, day in, day out, to make incredible contributions towards improving the quality of service that we deliver to our customers.”

In singling out Digicel's customer care team, Baker added, “I dedicate this award to every member of our customer care team who is, at this very minute, working online, over the phone and in-store, giving exceptional service to our customers.”

Members of the public were asked by JaCSA to vote from a list of nine organisations for the one that provided the best customer service.

Chairperson of JaCSA and chief judge, Nsombi Jaja said, “We congratulate Digicel on being the public's top pick for this prestigious Jamaica Speaks award. Over 17,000 persons voted and among the nine finalists, Digicel commanded over 8,000 of those votes.”

Jaja lauded Digicel for its efforts towards using digital technology to transform customers' experiences and added, “I also want to recognise Digicel for being acknowledged by the Office of Utilities Regulation as the only service provider that did not register an increase in customer complaints during the April to June 2020 quarter. This a significant achievement and an endorsement of the company's focus on delivering high-quality customer service.”

Digicel has also been recognised by JaCSA as being a leader in coming up with new and creative ways of serving customers from the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. JaCSA noted that Digicel proactively introduced robust cleanliness and safety protocols; delivered on timely, clear and concise communication to its customers; and implemented measures to surpass customers' expectations.

Digicel was also one of the first local companies to successfully transition its entire customer care team to a remote working environment while maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction throughout the period. The company reached the 100 per cent milestone in April, having activated its work-from-home policy in late February.