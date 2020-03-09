Digicel women support call for equality

In commemoration of International Women's Day, members of Digicel Jamaica's marketing team did the “hands out” equal pose as a strong call to action for others to support the 2020 theme, #EachforEqual. From left (back) are: Ayanna Kirton, brand marketing manager; Kaydean Webley, marketing executive; Michaela Francis, brand marketing manager; Dana DeCordova, marketing executive; Monique Lawrence, brand development executive; Kimberly Campbell, marketing executive; and Georgine Smith, marketing administrator. From left (front) are: Jody-Ann Fearon, public relations executive; Deneve Sweeney, digital assistant; and Kadeen Brown, digital executive. (Photo: Ryan Mattis)

