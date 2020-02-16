Photo: Diplomatic greeting

New Providence Primary School grade one student Gabrielle Hibbert gets a hug from United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia at the school last Wednesday after he presented sports gear to the Physical Education Department on behalf of American student Julie Passarelli, who acquired the gear as part of her school's community project. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

