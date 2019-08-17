PHOTO: Diplomatic ties

Ambassador of Spain to Jamaica Josep María Bosch Bessa accepts a token of friendship from the Jamaica Observer, represented here by Head of Advertising, Marketing, and Communications a Natalie Chin at the newspaper's Beechwood Avenue headquarters on Thursday. The presentation followed discussions between the ambassador and members of the Observer's editorial and advertising teams as part of a courtesy call by the ambassador. Bosch, who began his tour in Jamaica in 2017, is keen on expanding economic and cultural cooperation between Spain and Jamaica, as well as advancing the proposed adoption in Jamaica of Spanish as an official language. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)