Disabled Braeton resident 'blown away' by improved house
“This is a king and a queen palace!”
Those were the words Hopie Greensword used to describe her improved house in Braeton, St Catherine, when it was handed over to her on Monday.
The 57-year-old told the Jamaica Observer that she was “blown away” by the new-look house, which was refurbished and handed over by J Wray & Nephew, through its Magnum Tonic Wine brand, and the Portmore Municipal Corporation.
During a tour to hand out COVID-19 relief packages in St Catherine last month, the team from Magnum and the municipal corporation met Greensword, a resident with a physical disability who was living in a dilapidated house in Braeton.
Mayor of Portmore Leon Thomas committed to helping Greensword to move out of the house that was without a proper roof and had no indoor plumbing.
Magnum also committed to the project and added that it would provide Greensword with groceries for at least one year.
A grateful Greensword on Monday thanked everyone who played a part in her getting the improved house.
