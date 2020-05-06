Distribution of masks is the issue, not supply — Sgt Rowe

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Sergeant Patrae Rowe says efforts are being made to increase the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the force.

“The issue of safety gear for officers within the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] is an issue that we have been discussing since the very start of the [COVID-19] epidemic. Certainly, we can attest to the fact that the JCF has procured thousands of supplies to send them all across the island to our members.

“In fact, the JCF has now secured cloth masks for our members — over 10,000 pairs — and they are being issued islandwide,” Rowe told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

He was responding to claims by some rank-and-file members who work on the front line in St James and Trelawny, that there is an inadequate supply of PPE in those parishes.

According to them, due to the inadequate supplies of PPE, they have to be using their personal funds to make purchases.

“I don't think the Government cares about the impact that COVID-19 is having on the police officers who are on the front line. Some functions, such as [those of] a forensic crime scene investigator, PPEs are [a] daily part of the job, but since COVID-19, supplies a run short. None of what is used is reusable, so most of what we use to protect ourselves is coming from our own pockets,” said one police officer, who did not want to be named.

But Rowe argued that the issue may not be the number of masks that has been procured, but rather the distribution to the police force.

“What we have a challenge with somewhat, is sometimes the distribution of supplies. We believe that it [is] not seamless most of the times, and some work need to be done in that regard, but we continue to monitor and we hope that this will be resolved,” Rowe said.

— Onome Sido