Diverse housing solutions needed outside of Kingston

URBAN planners are calling on housing developers to look at more diversifed housing solutions as work-from-home (WFH) arrangements could see more professionals migrating to the cities.

Dr Carol Archer, professor of urban planning and public policy, at the University of Technology, Jamaica, says any growing movement of people from the Kingston Metropolitan Area to other parishes will result in the need for more diversified and affordable housing solutions.

Her comments came as she contemplated whether new WFH arrangements by companies could result in more professionals opting to live and work outside of cities.

“We now see large, more affordable housing developments in sections of St Catherine, St Ann and Trelawny and because of this, we are likely to see a shift (migration) outside of urban areas, particularly Kingston,” she opined.

Notwithstanding the fact that housing solutions are being placed outside of the city, she argued that greater diversity is needed in the types of houses being constructed.

“Housing developers must look at places where growth is taking place and develop the necessary housing solutions to support the population. For example, a recent college graduate may want to move out of their parents' home after the first year or two of graduating, but they're not yet at the stage where they'll want a two or three-bedroom house. They may want a studio-type set-up, with a WFH space and an area where they can accommodate guests. Developers need to provide housing to support these kinds of movements and changes in a person's life,” she outlined.

She added that most young professionals cannot afford a three-bedroom townhouse, and there were not enough housing solutions to suit their needs and income.

Dr Archer said that housing financiers, such as JN Bank, the country's largest private mortgage provider, should take a look at the particular trend of persons migrating from the city and fill that housing demand, as is necessary.

Housing expert and chief development financing officer at The Jamaica National Group, the parent of JN Bank, Carlton Earl Samuels, supported Dr Archer's point, noting that based on the cost of land in the Corporate Area, it is not possible to build affordable homes at the size required for young professionals and their families, based on their income level.

As a result, there is an opportunity for more houses to be built in the areas outside of Kingston.

Samuels, who is a former managing director of the State-run National Housing Trust, added that there is adequate road infrastructure for commuting and more affordable lands in areas of St Catherine, St Ann, Trelawny, Hanover, and just outside of Montego Bay, St James.

“Developers can build single-family homes at a lower cost and starter homes at varying prices, with the option for homeowners to expand over time, while in the Corporate Area, when you buy a townhouse or apartment, you are limited to those spaces,” he explained. “Apartment units are getting smaller to make them more affordable. The living spaces are getting less convenient and the prices are going up, therefore, the logical thing to do is to move outside of the town centres.”

He noted that JN Bank is financing several modern housing developments outside of the Corporate Area, such as Ocean Pointe in Hanover, which allows young professionals to expand the units as their lives change.

“You get better 'bang for the buck' when you purchase these homes outside of the Corporate Area, because you have more space, more fresh air and there are various amenities close by; therefore, you don't really miss anything from the city. The sum you pay for a studio or one-bedroom apartment in Kingston, could be used to buy a two or three-bedroom house in the suburbs,” Samuels informed.

Similar to Dr Archer, Samuels also pointed out that one cannot develop housing without taking into consideration the economic opportunities in the area and the availability of social amenities, such as water, electricity, and telecommunications.

He is encouraging developers to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the north coast highway, and construct developments with easy access to facilitate easier commuting, as well as to ensure that the developments provide a certain level of social infrastructure, such as commissary shopping centres and other relevant services.