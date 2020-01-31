TODAY will mark a historic moment for the people of Britain, but there will be no immediate change in the relationship between Jamaica and the United Kingdom (UK) when it ends a 47-year marriage to the European Union (EU) with Brexit.

The UK is the first nation ever to turn its back on the EU in the history of its experiment in an economic and political union, but yesterday British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad underscored that Jamaica's ties to the UK will not be broken by the divorce and could get even stronger.

“Let's really focus on Jamaica. [On the matter of] immigration [there will be] no change because we were never part of Schengen [Area] (for which a short-stay visa would allow a person to travel to most member countries of the EU). On trade, we have already started working, and post the implementation period with the EU [December 31], the partnership agreement has already been agreed,” said Ahmad in an interview requested by some journalists to mark the divorce day.

“The security cooperation [between Jamaica and the UK] is totally independent of the EU. In fact, when we have discussions with the Jamaican Government, and other interested countries, the EU is not at the table.

“When we have a joint consultation it is with the United States, Canada, and the UK, those are the countries that are important to Jamaica about security, counter-terrorism, and all the things that you would define in that sector,” added Ahmad.

He noted that the existing extradition arrangement between Jamaica and the UK, plus the agreements on intelligence-sharing and similar matters have nothing to do with the EU and will not be affected by Brexit.

“That said, where we have cooperated [with the EU], these things are going to continue, not so much from Jamaica, but from some of the Eastern Caribbean [nations] where we still see a lot of narcotics trafficking going across the Atlantic. Now, some [of the narcotics] will end up in Spain, some will end up in the UK, and there our cooperation will not cease because it is absolutely in our interest to make sure those things work,” declared Ahmad.

Under the terms of Brexit, the UK will continue to pay into the EU's budget during the 11-month transition period, which ends of December 31, and programmes funded by the EU in countries, including Jamaica, will not be impacted.

Ahmad told the journalists who had requested the interview that the EU yesterday sent notification to countries around the world, including Jamaica, that the arrangements with the UK would remain in place during the transition period, and that he expects a smooth transition when this is over.

He argued that after the transition, the UK will be able to decide on the programmes which it finances in individual countries, but its commitment to Caribbean states will not change.

“We believe in stronger re-engagement with the Commonwealth, which is going to be a good by-product of what we are doing,” said Ahmad.

Last week, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of “the agony of parting”, and even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an energetic champion of Brexit, promised a “dignified exit” that is “mindful of everybody's feelings”.

Johnson and his Conservative Party may have won election last month on a promise to “Get Brexit Done”, but he knows that his country is almost as divided today as it was in June 2016 when voters decided to walk away from the bloc after more than four decades.

The 52 to 48 per cent margin of victory for the “leave” side was so tight that it tore at the fabric of the nation, divided parties and families, split big cities from small towns, and pitted England against Scotland.

British politicians struggled to agree on what they wanted from Brexit and what it looked like — as was made clear by Britain's previous Prime Minister Theresa May, who coined and endlessly repeated the phrase “Brexit means Brexit”.

While Britain cycled through several Brexit ministers and negotiators, the EU stuck with the formidable negotiator Michel Barnier who is being kept to lead the talks on its future trade and security deals with its former member.

Barnier's steadfastness in preserving the EU's single market and core principles meant that when the two sides finally struck a deal on Britain's departure terms in late 2018, it contained little of the cherry-picking of membership perks that Britain had sought.

And it included a major concession by the UK to maintain an open border between the EU's Republic of Ireland and the UK's Northern Ireland.

As Britain bickered, the actual Brexit date kept getting pushed back — March 29, 2019 became October 31. Theresa May fell and was replaced by Johnson, who vowed that Britain would leave the bloc at Halloween, “do or die”, but lawmakers blocked him.

In the end, sheer exhaustion helped break the logjam. Many Britons — whether they wanted to leave the EU or remain — were so exasperated by the interminable wrangling that they voted in last month's election for the politician who promised to get it all over with: Johnson.

Armed with a big majority in Parliament, Johnson succeeded where May had failed and got Parliament to approve a rejigged EU divorce deal. Brexit was rescheduled for January 31, and this time it's for real.

— Additional reporting by the Associated Press