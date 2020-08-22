Doctors urge political parties to commit to COVID-19 prevention measures

THE Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) Friday called on the leaders of the country's two main political parties to revisit their strategies as they campaign for the September 3 General Election.

In a statement, the MAJ said that “members of the public, and supporters of both political parties seem not to be taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

“Our observations of nomination day on Tuesday were disheartening. There was no physical distancing, only a few persons were wearing masks and of most concern little visible efforts by the authorities to enforce the regulations as laid down under the Disaster and Risk Management Act,” the MAJ said.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that the island on Thursday had recorded a total of 1,290 positive cases of the virus after 98 individuals had tested positive for the virus that has so far killed 15 people, the latest case occurring Thursday. In addition, there are 416 active cases under observation.

In its statement, the MAJ said both the leaders of ruling Jamaica Labour Party and the Opposition People's National Party had to pay more than lip service to the public health measures initiated to battle COVID-19.

“The leadership of both parties have indicated that their respective supporters will behave responsibly but actions speak louder than words! We are calling on them to declare publicly specific measures that they will take at this time to aid in the fight against COVID-19. We cannot afford to be complacent. Enough is enough.”

The MAJ said it was also urging the security forces to ensure that public health regulations are enforced on the campaign trail, without fear or favour to either party.

“Previously, we had called on Jamaicans to stay calm and to follow the guidelines set out by the authorities. We are now calling on all members of the public to be disciplined, and to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously,” it said.