Doctors warn against early reopening of economy

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — The St Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) is cautioning Government against any “phased reopening” of commercial activity, stressing that the country was “not out of the woods yet” with regards to COVID-19.

In fact, “far from it”, the SLMDA's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Dr Monique Monplaisir said in a statement.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, in an April 12 address to the nation, said his Government hoped to announce a phased reopening of commercial activities at month end, once the country was able to contain community transmission of COVID-19.

However, in its statement, the SLMDA compared that to someone deciding to stop taking prescribed antibiotics early because they were feeling better. The association described that as a “foolhardy and dangerous practice” and urged authorities to look at Japan, and Singapore to a certain extent, as examples of how premature reopening could be a bad move.

“They were successful at flattening the curve; however, they have seen a surge of positive cases now because they reopened too quickly,” Dr Monplaisir noted.

The SLMDA said it strongly believed that because of the limitations of St Lucia's in-country testing, even a phased reopening of commercial activity would potentially put everyone at risk.

The battle against COVID-19 in the Caribbean is far from over, stressed the SLMDA.

“We are not out of the woods yet. We are far from it. The director general of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has warned us here in the Caribbean that the worst is yet to come. We have not seen the peak,” Dr Monplaisir said.

As such, the SLMDA is urging residents to continue to adhere to the recommendations of public health officials.

“Please continue to stay home. Leave only if you must for medical reasons and to get essential supplies. Continue to adhere to physical distancing and other hygiene practices,” Dr Monplaisir said.

The PRO went on to implore bus drivers to adhere to the stipulated number of passengers on public buses and called on the wider community to support those who are most vulnerable.

“Make a call, send a message, check in with people. Children will be restarting classes using a different format. It is new, it is challenging, but it can be done. St Lucia, we can indeed win this war, but it will take the collective effort of each and every one of us. Please, stay home and keep doing safe practices,” she said.