Dolla expands with new Mandeville branch

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — One of Jamaica's leading micro financiers, Dolla Financial Services has entered central Jamaica with its newly opened location in this town.

The new location brings to eight the number of local branches, with other offices in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland; Lucea, Hanover; Montego Bay, St James; Discovery Bay, St Ann; Barbican, St Andrew; and Junction, St Elizabeth.

Specialising in micro, personal and business loans for small and medium enterprises, Dolla's expansion is in keeping with a growth thrust to further mobilise the business across Jamaica.

Recently acquired by private equity and real estate company First Rock Capital Holdings Limited, Dolla Financial Services is set to be catapulted into the Caribbean market led by its subsidiary Dolla Guyana Limited.

“We expect that Dolla Financial Services will continue to experience exponential growth in the coming months and years. The company is coming off a profitable year and this trend is poised to continue. As a micro financier, the brand serves a population that has long been underserved in traditional banking spheres, and with improved business processes and more locations across the length and breadth of the island we anticipate that Dolla's loan portfolio and profits will steadily increase,” shared Ryan Reid, First Rock president and co-founder.

The central Manchester location will continue to serve the company's key market of business operators, farmers, taxi operators and skilled and professional workers.

“Much of Dolla's business has been serving and providing financial opportunities for a widely marginalised group of [the] unbanked and underbanked. Rural Jamaica, unlike the Corporate Area, is propelled by micro and small businesses. As part of our commitment to continue to invest in and advance these industries, we have strategically placed some of our locations throughout active rural areas and along Jamaica's farming belt,” explained Kadeen Mairs, CEO Dolla Financial.

“Our Mandeville location gives us the advantage of being in the centre of the island, providing a wider reach and opening the business to even more customers,” continued Mairs.

Dolla Financial Services' new location will officially open tomorrow, July 6, and is located at Midway Mall.