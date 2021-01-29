Dolla Financial welcomes Microcredit Act

Dolla Financial Services Limited, one of Jamaica's leading microfinance instit utions, has welcomed the new Microcredit Act approved by the Senate last Friday.

The Microcredit Act, 2021 aims to license and regulate microcredit institutions that provide financing to individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), was approved in the Senate on last week Friday.

The legislation, among other things, seeks to discourage microcredit institutions from lending money at excessive interest rates that are not justified by the risk; outlaw predatory lending practices, threats, and intimidation; promote greater transparency and disclosure of pricing and terms of products and reduce the risk of the industry being used to facilitate money laundering.

“We are extremely excited that the industry is now being recognised for its role in economic development and inclusion. The new regulation of the industry promotes transparency in relation to the interest rates charged by lenders, mitigates predatory lending and other unethical practices as well as formalises the process,” noted Kadeen Mairs, CEO Dolla Financial.

“Unfortunately for several smaller microcredit lenders, it creates an additional cost of operations, as they will now have to meet reporting requirements for the oversight body as well as meet compliance requirements. This may equate to additional human capital costs and professional expenses, but that is the cost of doing business,” added Mairs.

He argued that the new legislation will bring beneficial changes including potential development and promotion of the sector and inclusion amongst the industry's larger commercial players.

“Moving forward we anticipate the transition phase and submission of applications. For Dolla Financial we previously implemented a sound corporate governance structure that is similar to the ones anticipated for approved money lenders under the Microcredit Act. We have constituted Compliance and Audit and Credit Committees of the board,” declared Mairs.

He said Dolla financial continues to expect growth, despite the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

“The company is open to acquisitions it deems to be in alignment with its business model and ambitions for regional expansion. We encourage other microfinance companies that may want to sell their portfolios to reach out at acquisitions@dollafinancial.com,” added Mairs.

Dolla Financial currently operates eight branches islandwide.